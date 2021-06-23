Amid biotech boom, still quiet on women’s health front

In Scott Kirsner’s article “Now, we’re the hub of the biotech universe” (Page A1, June 16), he highlighted just how booming the Boston biotech space has become in the past year. While quite the accomplishment, we’re still lacking in one glaring area: women’s health research.

Last week, at the Brigham and Women’s National Summit on the Health of Women, experts across biomedical research, policy, and industry talked about the concrete steps we need to take to improve health outcomes for women, who make up half the population. Those include greater gender equity in medicine, innovative and transformative research on those diseases that most affect women, and yes, increased investments in women-focused biotech development.