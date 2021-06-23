Focus should be on many years of education that precede exam-school moment

As a Brookline resident whose children have long left their schooling behind, I have no direct stake in the controversy over admission to Boston’s storied exam schools, and I understand the justification for each of the competing criteria — exam scores, grades, and ZIP codes (“Panel considers lottery for exam school admission,” Page A1, June 15).

We need to think not just about admissions processes but about everything that precedes them. Perhaps we could avoid future battles by looking beyond admissions for 2022 to admissions for 2032. If we were to ask what we can do — for example, reduce child poverty, improve neighborhood schools, provide universal high-quality preschool — to level the playing field for all children, then future groups of students admitted to exam schools on the basis of academic achievement and potential would be much more representative of Boston in terms of race, ethnicity, and neighborhood.