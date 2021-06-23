For the sake of city, its institutions, and its people, South End project should proceed

In Rachelle G. Cohen’s “A win-win city project stuck in neutral” (Opinion, June 15), she noted that the Atelier 505 building, across the street from the current Benjamin Franklin Institute of Technology site, is the same height as the proposed redevelopment under review by the South End Landmark District Commission. The two projects actually have much more in common.

In the late 1990s, Boston Center for the Arts was facing significant financial challenges. Our ability to stay in our historic campus in the South End and continue to support hundreds of Boston artists each year was directly tied to the approval of the Atelier 505 project. In fact, the commission and the Boston Planning & Development Agency (then the Boston Redevelopment Authority) came to our aid and approved the Atelier project height in part to ensure the future success of the BCA and the value that our anchor organization brings to the neighborhood and the city.