Canadiens push Golden Knights to brink of elimination

Montreal’s 11th playoff victory is the franchise’s most in one postseason since the Canadiens won the Cup in 1993, also the last time a Canadian-based team won the title.

The Canadiens lead Vegas, 3-2, in the their best-of-seven series, with Game 6 scheduled for historic Bell Centre in Montreal Thursday.

Carey Price made 26 saves to lead Montreal to 4-1 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights Tuesday night at Las Vegas, putting the Canadiens one win away from the Stanley Cup Final.

Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Eric Staal, Cole Caufield and Nick Suzuki scored for the Canadiens, who have made an NHL-record 34 Stanley Cup Final appearances.

Advertisement

Montreal's Eric Staal celebrates his second-period goal Tuesday night against Vegas. John Locher/Associated Press

Max Pacioretty scored for Vegas. Marc-Andre Fleury, the league’s active leader in playoff wins (90) and games played (162), made 22 stops in front of an announced crowd of 17,969 that were left stunned with the Golden Knights now on the brink of elimination.

Outside of Pacioretty’s third-period goal, the story line remained the same with Vegas struggling to find its offense against Montreal’s defensive tactics, in limiting space and dominating the neutral zone.

The Golden Knights, who have scored 11 goals in the series, have gotten just four from their forwards.

Lamoriello top GM

Lou Lamoriello of the Islanders has won the Jim Gregory general manager of the year award for the second straight year.

The league announced that Lamoriello finished ahead of fellow finalists Marc Bergevin of the Canadiens and Bill Zito of the Panthers. Colorado’s Joe Sakic was fourth and Vegas’ Kelly McCrimmon fifth in voting by GMs, league executives and media members after the second round of the playoffs.

Kurvers dead at 58

Former NHL player and Minnesota Wild assistant general manager Tom Kurvers died after a battle with lung cancer, the team and University of Minnesota-Duluth said. He was 58.

Kurvers served as Minnesota’s assistant general manager since 2018. Minnesota-Duluth athletics spokesman Brian Nystrom said the hockey program there was informed of Kurvers’s death by Kurvers’ family. The Wild said Kurvers died at his home Monday morning.

Advertisement

Kurvers won the Hobey Baker Award as the top college player at Minnesota Duluth in 1984. He played 11 NHL seasons from 1984-1995 with the Canadiens, Sabres, Devils, Maple Leafs, Canucks, Islanders and Mighty Ducks before going into management.