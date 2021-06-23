Celtics to hire Nets assistant Ime Udoka as head coach

Udoka was an assistant coach for Team USA at the 2019 FIBA World Cup, and that roster included current Celtics Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and Marcus Smart.

Udoka, 43, spent seven years as an assistant coach under Gregg Popovich in San Antonio before joining the 76ers staff in the 2019-20 season. This year, he was hired as an assistant under Brooklyn coach Steve Nash.

The Celtics are finalizing a deal to hire Brooklyn Nets assistant coach Ime Udoka as their head coach, a league source confirmed Wednesday.

Udoka replaces the man who is hiring him, former Celtics coach and current president of basketball operations Brad Stevens, who has jumped headfirst into his new role. On Friday, Stevens completed a deal in which he traded former All-Star Kemba Walker and Boston’s first-round pick to the Thunder in exchange for former Celtics forward Al Horford and center Moses Brown. Now, he has found his coach.

Udoka grew up in Oregon and attended high school in Portland. He played college basketball at the University of San Francisco before transferring to Portland State. He went undrafted in 2000 and played independent basketball before joining the NBDL (now known as the G-League) in its second season.

Udoka made his NBA debut with the Lakers in 2004. He also played for the Knicks, Trail Blazers, and Spurs over parts of seven seasons, averaging 5.2 points per game.

He spent his last four years with San Antonio, and ultimately parlayed that into a role on the team’s coaching staff.

Udoka’s father is Nigerian, and Udoka played on the Nigerian national team.

