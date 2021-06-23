Douglas George, Boston Latin baseball pushed to the limit, but keep tournament run alive

George secured the out, throwing a strike on the next pitch. He got the third out on four pitches, closing out a 2-1 victory in the Division 1 quarterfinals Wednesday at Newton South.

The ball soared high into right field. Latin fans whispered, “Please go foul.” And it did.

Clinging to a one-run lead with one out and runners on second and third in the seventh inning, the game was in hands of Boston Latin sophomore Douglas George. The Latin fans in the bleachers were loud as George prepared to throw but silenced quickly as Haverhill right fielder Patrick Kelliher made contact with the ball.

The eighth-seeded Wolfpack (11-5) will play No. 4 St. John’s Prep (12-3) in a semifinal Friday at 4,.

“I just think guys found a way to step up for us,” Latin coach Brian Mylett said. “Dougie rose to the challenge today. That was his best outing of the year, and it came at the right time. He did a great job. I’m proud of him.”

George finished with 114 pitches, nine strikeouts, six hits, and one run. The MIAA’s new pitch limit is 115. Mylett says he was a little nervous as George’s pitch count inched closer to the number.

“I’m tired. My arm is dead,” the sophomore said while laughing. “I was just throwing as hard as I could. I was thinking just win the game, and I’ll figure out my arm later.”

Mylett stuck with George because of a gut feeling that he would step when needed most.

“I trust the other guys behind him, but just looking at him today, I knew it was going to be his game, and I didn’t want to go away from him, and unfortunately, we didn’t have to,” Mylett said.

Boston Latin's JB Hankwitz dives safely back into first base as Haverhill's Elijah Moses takes the throw on the pickoff attempt. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

With two outs in the bottom of the second and Boston Latin leading 1-0, senior second baseman Kevin Prendergast hit a single. The next three batters walked to force in a run to give Latin a 2-0 lead.

“Looking back, the Prendergast play was big,” Mylett said. “It extends the inning and pushes another runner across. it’s just a little thing early in the game that you don’t think is going to matter, and that was the deciding run.”

At the beginning of the season, Mylett told the team that it was important to focus on playing the best baseball of the season at the end of the year, and he’s proud that players are stepping up when needed most.

“It seems like whatever we need, these guys rise to the challenge,” he said. “Right now, we’re playing our best baseball, and we’re going to keep playing our best baseball until someone tells us we can’t.”

Kris Rhim can be reached at kris.rhim@globe.com.