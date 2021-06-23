Frontier’s Jack Vecellio and Belmont’s Sarah Finch soar past field for All-State pole vault titles

And while everyone had gravity as a common enemy, two athletes — Jack Vecellio for the boys and Sarah Finch for the girls — defeated both gravity and the state’s best field to become champions. Vecellio, a junior from Frontier Regional, outlasted Dover-Sherborn’s Sawyer Garrett by clearing the 14-foot, 6-inch bar. Finch, a Belmont High senior, earned her second straight state title with a high of 11-feet, 6-inches.

On the first day of the 2021 MIAA All-State Meet, that theme was on display as athletes high-fived after personal bests and coaches gave tips to both their athletes and opponents at Westborough High. Since pole vaulting in Massachusetts is niche, most of the All-State athletes train with each other, and often with the same coaches, which lends itself to unique sportsmanship.

An often-repeated saying in pole vaulting: It’s not athletes jumping against one another, it’s everyone vs. gravity.

The boys’ field was particularly impressive; eight athletes jumped at least 13 feet, which one coach said would be a record at most Massachusetts schools. For reference of how high those athletes propelled their whole bodies, inverting at their peaks and flipping over the bar, Finch shared a story: There’s a low-clearance railbridge a mile away from Westborough High that oversized trucks have repeatedly crashed into. A yellow sign on it reads “DANGER LOW BRIDGE 12.6 FEET.”

No athlete in the boys’ field was more impressive than Vecellio, who picked up vaulting in sixth grade. He said he trains four to five times a week on a makeshift runway in his Gill backyard with his dad, through the summer and into the early winter when they have to shovel off snow.

As a freshman in 2019, Vecellio competed at nationals and ranked as the 11th best freshman vaulter in the US. Though he won the Massachusetts title, his performance wasn’t enough to punch a ticket to nationals this year.

On the girls’ side, Finch extended her run-up to get more power on her jump for the 11.6-foot bar, which proved to be the difference. The Tufts commit converted each first attempt — something she hadn’t done all season — until 12 feet. She said she’s “really happy” to be a two-time champion, but this year’s event was more stressful than 2019 because she felt she had to live up to the expectations she set for herself as a sophomore.

“There was definitely more pressure,” Finch said. “But it was really nice because pole vault is more chill than the other events. Everybody’s really happy all the time, it has a really good vibe . . . It’s like we’re all on one team, which is really nice.”

The All-State meet shifts to Norwell High for the final two days of competition on Thursday and Saturday.

Front Regional's Jack Veccelio (fourth from left) soared above the field to win the All-State pole vault title at Westborough High. Danny Emerman

Rugby

Division 1 State

BC High 29, Belmont 21 — After taking a 12-7 lead with 25 minutes and 20 seconds passed in the first half, thanks to a successful Antoine Fauche try and Jack McNicholl conversion, the Eagles (3-1) never again sacrificed its lead against host Belmont (3-1) in a state semifinal.

The Eagles advanced to the D1 final against the winner of Thursday’s Lincoln-Sudbury vs. Milton semifinal matchup. Led by a two successful tries from scrum-half Eamon Delaney, including the first of the game just 3 minutes and 40 seconds into play, the Eagles were able to fend off Belmont.

After a Jake Cornelius try and conversion for the Marauders with 10 minutes and 5 seconds gone in the first half, Fauche’s score with 25 minutes gone gave the Eagles a lead they would not relinquish despite Caleb Christensen’s best effort, putting in two second-half tries for the Marauders.

BC High had opened the season with a 24-17 loss to Belmont.

“Belmont is a great team and a great program. It’s special to these guys with how hard they’ve worked to get better as the season’s gone on,” BC High coach Paul Carty said. “We had a few moments where we capitalized on some good opportunities, and the boys played really tough. We went a man down twice and the guys just stepped up today and played tough.”

Girls’ tennis

Division 2 North

Winchester 5, Masconomet 0 — In advancing to its third straight D2 North final, Winchester (16-0) dropped just one game in singles, with Kaitlin Tan (6-0, 6-0), Claire Lupien (6-0, 6-1), and Caroline Fredey (6-0, 6-0) cruising at first, second, and third, respectively. Maddy Tahnk/Caroline Andrews (6-3, 6-1) and Abby Wilson/Maddy Buck (6-3, 6-0) won their doubles matches.

Division 3 South

Ursuline 4, St. John Paul II 1 — The No. 6 Bears (13-2) upset the previously undefeated and second-seeded Lions to advance to the Division 3 South final. Calister Adler won her 12th match of the season, 6-2, 6-2 to help oust the hosts.

Boys’ volleyball

Division 1 Central

Lincoln-Sudbury 3, Algonquin 0 — The ninth-seeded Warriors (11-5) won the Central semifinal matchup behind nine kills and two aces apiece from Ryan Maier and Jack Braverman. Maier also had three blocks, and Sebastian Frankel tallied 32 assists. Lincoln-Sudbury will face No. 2 Milford in Friday’s Central final.

Division 1 North

Lowell 3, Chelmsford 2 — The No. 8 Red Raiders (10-2) entered the quarterfinal 0-2 against top-seeded Chelmsford. But coach Paul McCarthy and his team were unfazed, and even after falling behind 2-1, battled back to take down the Lions (11-1) in a 24-26, 25 -23, 18-25, 25-21, 15-10 triumph.

“They knew they could hang with them, and they just stuck it out,” McCarthy said. “We have long practices and are always doing a little extra, and it’s all to get ready for a match just like that.”

Seniors Bu Reh (56 assists), Tyler Nguyen (18 kills), Pagner Meas (13 kills, 4 blocks) and Mason Fitzpatrick (10 kills, 6 blocks) led an exceptional defensive effort. As the tournament wears on, McCarthy continues to see growth from his entire squad. “I think they trust each other a lot more... I think they accept that nothing’s perfect. We just move on to the next point. We do our best.”

Wrestling

Division 3 North

Triton 48, Tyngsborough 33 — Senior Dylan Karpenko recorded a pin at 145 pounds and freshman Douglas Aylward earned a win at 170 to propel the Vikings (9-2) to the Division 3 North title. “Those were two key wins for us to win the sectional title today,” coach Shawn McElligott said. “We beat a very well-coached Tyngsborough [squad], so I was very happy with the effort.”

Thomas Herron reported from Belmont.







