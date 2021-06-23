Game 74: Red Sox at Ray lineups and notes

Boston will put Garrett Richards on the mound in the second game of the series on Wednesday night. He’ll be opposite Massachusetts native Rich Hill, who is 5-2 with a 3.64 ERA this season for the Rays.

In his MLB debut, Wander Franco met the hype . The Rays’ top prospect tied up the game Tuesday night with a three-run blast off Eduardo Rodriguez in the fifth inning. But it wasn’t enough for Tampa. Connor Wong, whom the Red Sox called up to replace the injured Kevin Plawecki as backup catcher, scored the go-ahead run in the 11th inning to help the Red Sox beat the Rays, 9-5.

Lineups

RED SOX (44-29): TBA

Pitching: RHP Garrett Richards (4-4, 4.36 ERA)

RAYS (43-31): TBA

Pitching: LHP Rich Hill (5-2, 3.64 ERA)

Time: 7:10 p.m.

TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7

Red Sox vs. Hill: Arroyo 0-3, Gonzalez 0-4, Martinez 2-9, Renfroe 7-21

Rays vs. Richards: Kiermaier 2-6, Zunino 7-11

Stat of the day: At 20 years and 113 days of age, Franco became the youngest player to hit a home run in his major-league debut since Jurickson Profar (19 years, 195 days) did so in 2012.

Notes: The Red Sox moved to 4-0 against the Rays on the season, and are 1.5 games ahead of Tampa in the AL East standings. ... Boston has won 12 of its past 18 games. The Rays are in their worst losing streak (seven) since losing eight straight in April 2018. ... Hill has given up four runs in each of his last two starts. That’s a big departure from allowing two or fewer in his previous eight. ... Hill has a 12.86 ERA against the Red Sox. That’s the worst of any opponent. ... Richards is 3-1 with a 4.22 ERA in four starts against the Rays. But he hasn’t faced them since June 2015.

Katie McInerney can be reached at katie.mcinerney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @k8tmac.