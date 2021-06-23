Garrett Richards struggles again as Red Sox fall to Rays

Richards’s productivity during Wednesday’s outing was even worse - the Sox starter lasted just 1 ⅔ innings in an 8-2 loss to the Rays. Once Richards plunked Randy Arozarena with a 2-2 curveball with two outs in the second, that’s when manager Alex Cora threw the towel.

But Major League Baseball’s crackdown on the use of foreign substances on the baseball — which included sunscreen, something Richards said he’s used throughout his career — led to a lack of feel for his curveball.

In Garrett Richards’s start against the Braves last week, the righthander intimated that he didn’t have a grip on the baseball. Richards put together yet another bad outing, submitting four innings while allowing six runs (four earned) against Atlanta. Richards threw 84 pitches, none of which were curveballs, a pitch that has defined Richards’s career because of its high spin rate.

Richards got shellacked for five runs - four earned - against a Tampa Bay team that had hit just .202 during their six-game skid entering Wednesday.

The four earned runs off Richards all came by the homer. Austin Meadows blasted a two-run shot in the first inning that gave the Rays a 2-1 lead. Then in the second, a two-run homer to left by Mike Zunino extended the Rays’ lead. Richards didn’t register a strikeout.

In his last three starts, Richards has more walks (seven) than strikeouts (six). During the three-game span, Richards has pitched just 11 innings, yielding a jarring 21 hits and 15 runs (12 earned), and a 6.51 ERA in his last six starts.

That should be a concern for the Red Sox.

There are more concerns, however. Richards didn’t shy away from curveball this time. He threw it 11 times, but just three were for strikes. His spin rate, which ranks among the best in the game, was down 534 revolutions per minute. His slider spin rate dropped by 216 RPMs.

Brandon Workman took over for Richards and worked 1 ⅓ scoreless innings. Yacksel Riós and Josh Taylor continued that trend. Rios submitted two scoreless innings while Taylor extended his scoreless streak to 21 games with his scoreless sixth.

The Sox had no answers for starter Rich Hill in his five innings. The only run the Sox scored against the lefthander came in the first inning when Xander Bogaerts singled through the right side.

The Sox scored their second run of the game on a Christian Vázquez single in the eighth. But by that time, the game was seemingly over after Brandon Lowe belted a three-run homer to center field off reliever Matt Andriese in the seventh.

Despite the drubbing at the hands of the Rays, the Red Sox have a chance at a series sweep Thursday with Nick Pivetta on the hill. But Pivetta has been underwhelming as of late, too, carrying a 5.97 ERA in his last six starts.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.