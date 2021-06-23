Jordan Bennett starts fresh after rough inning, leads King Philip softball’s comeback win

Instead, the freshman responded by firing four innings of shutout ball, holding the visiting Eagles to two hits after the third and leading the Warriors to a 9-3 victory.

After surrendering three runs in the third inning of Wednesday’s Division 1 South quarterfinal matchup against fifth-seeded Plymouth North, King Philip pitcher Jordan Bennett could have been rattled by the offensive outburst.

“Jordan got a strikeout to end the third, and we wanted to pick her up and score her some runs, and we chipped away at the deficit and then just got our bats going,” King Philip coach Kate Fallon-Comeau said.

Fourth-seeded King Philip (14-2) exploded for nine unanswered runs, including a four-run fourth inning, taking the lead on a Paige Berdos sacrifice fly and then extending it thanks to an Ava Lanza two-run double and a Sarah Cullen RBI single.

“We got our timing down and by the fifth inning we were just hungry to hit. It doesn’t faze them when they don’t get a hit in a previous at-bat,” Fallon-Comeau said.

Sophomore Charlotte Raymond singled in the first inning for King Philip, which finally broke out late for the comeback victory. Matthew Healey for The Boston Globe

Despite their offense breaking the game open in the later innings, it was Bennett’s performance in the circle that kept the Warriors in the game.

“She’s a scrappy kid. She doesn’t pitch like a freshman” Fallon-Comeau said. “She throws well and has been hitting her spots more and more and coming into this game she’s been building her confidence.”

Bennett, who allowed four hits in the complete game while striking out four and only allowing the three runs in the third, was motivated by that third inning.

“I just kind of got mad and kept on going and I knew I had my defense behind me and focused on the batter,” Bennett said.

Plymouth North's Megan Banzi (15) gets a high five from teammate Margaret Ladd (17) during their three-run third inning, but their offense went silent after that. Matthew Healey for The Boston Globe

Taunton 9, Walpole 0 — Villanova-bound Kelsey White fanned 15 batters and bashed two home runs in the quarterfinal win for the top-seeded Tigers (16-0). Taunton will host fourth-seeded King Philip (14-2) in a semifinal Thursday.

Division 2 South

Foxborough 5, Notre Dame (Hingham) 0 — Eighth-grader Emma Callahan tossed a complete game shutout, allowing two hits and striking out six for the No. 12 Warriors (11-5) in their quarterfinal win.

Division 3 South

Abington 7, Monomoy 2 — Maddi Perry, Vicky Seppala, Kasie Bailey and Ava DiPietro all contributed multi-hit efforts for the second-seeded Green Wave (13-2) in their quarterfinal victory.

Case 16, Bourne 3 — Olivia Silva paced the offense, going 4 for 4 with 4 RBIs to help lead the No. 8 seed Cardinals (8-3) to victory in the quarterfinals. Hailey Berube hurled a complete game and added a grand slam for Case.

Millis 8, Bishop Connolly 4 — Freshman left fielder Kyra Rice and senior center fielder Tessa Gerardi each had a pair of hits and an RBI for the third-seeded Mohawks (16-2) in a quarterfinal victory. Millis moves on to play West Bridgewater on Thursday in a semifinal.

Division 1 North

Andover 12, Lincoln-Sudbury 0 — Sophomore Adelaide Weeden (3 for 3, 3 RBIs, 3 runs), junior Molly Duval (4 for 4, 4 2B), and sophomore Katie O’Brien (3 for 4, HR, 2 RBIs) led an Golden Warriors offense that exploded for 19 hits and 12 extra-base hits. No. 14 Andover (11-6) scored in every inning to advance to the semifinals.

North Andover 12, Concord-Carlisle 11 — Julianna Roche and Maeve Gaffney each drove in three runs as the No. 21 seed Scarlet Knights (9-8) scored 10 runs in the final two frames to win their quarterfinal matchup.

Division 2 North

Tewksbury 4, Whittier 3 — Paige Talbot hadn’t played an inning of varsity of softball before the season. The senior stepped up, lining a single into right field to give the seventh-seeded Redmen (10-4) the lead in the top of the eighth inning.

“From the beginning, I told the kids not give up until the last pitch,” third-year coach Britney Sousa said.

Talbot also caught the final out of the game, a pop fly to first base. With the win, the Redmen advance to the semifinals Thursday (4 p.m.) against No. 6 seed Gloucester.

Division 3 North

Latin Academy 2, Greater Lowell 0 — Senior Carleigh Schievink tossed a complete game, allowing only one hit, and also belted a home run to help the third-seeded Dragons (19-3) advance to the semifinals.