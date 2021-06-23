Patrice Bergeron wins NHL Leadership Award

The award, given to the player who best exemplifies great leadership qualities on and off the ice and who plays a leading role in his community growing the game, was presented to Bergeron via video.

Bergeron, who was named the 20th captain in franchise history in January, ranks third in Bruins history in games (1,143) and game-winning goals (70), fourth in points (917), and fifth in goals (375) and assists (542).

The 6-foot-1-inch, 195-pound center also has been a key leader for the Bruins off the ice since entering the league in 2003 as an 18-year-old. He founded the “Patrice’s Pal’s” program in 2006 to fund and provide the opportunity for young hockey fans from hospitals and children’s organizations in Boston to attend Bruins games. He has also been a driving force when it comes to the Bruins’ annual “Cuts for a Cause” and “Pucks and Paddles” events, as well as several other charitable causes in and around the Boston area.

