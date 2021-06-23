Revolution stop Red Bulls’ rally, extend winning streak to five

The Revolution (7-1-2, 23 points), first place in the Eastern Conference, took a three-goal lead early in the second half in improving their winning streak to five games.

FOXBOROUGH — Carles Gil provided another assist highlight show, but the Revolution had to scramble to hold off the New York Red Bulls, 3-2, at Gillette Stadium Wednesday night.

Tajon Buchanan, DeJuan Jones and Gustavo Bou converted off Gil feeds before the Red Bulls (4-5-0, 12 points) rallied.

The Red Bulls’ tight marking on Gil helped stifle the Revolution early. But Gil capitalized on the tactics, drawing a foul and setting up a corner kick that led to the opening goal in the 26th minute. Gil was felled near the halfway line, then sent a free kick to Teal Bunbury, who laid off for a Brandon Bye cross that went for a corner. Seconds later, Buchanan opened the scoring, finishing a half volley inside the left post after Gil played him in with a chipped pass from just outside the penalty area.

The Revolution again broke through on the left for a two-goal lead, this time Gil playing Jones into the penalty area, Jones taking a touch and finishing inside the left post in the 32nd minute for his first goal since the 2018 season.

Bou scored his fourth goal of the season as the Red Bulls left the field open off a corner kick. The Revolution cleared the corner to Gil, who one-timed a lofted ball for Bou, who went in alone from the center circle to the left side of the penalty area, finishing with the outside of his right foot into the right side of the net in the 51st minute.

Patryk Klimala cut the deficit off a John Tolkin feed in the 53rd minute and Andres Reyes pulled the Red Bulls within a goal off a corner kick in the 75th minute.

The result clinched the Revolution’s best start to a season ever, surpassing the team’s 6-0-4 (22 points) beginning in 2005. This is the Revolution’s longest run in first place since ’05; they hold a five-point lead over Orlando City SC going into a visit to FC Dallas Sunday.