Rocket start the difference for Reading boys’ lacrosse in D2 North semifinal win over Melrose

“We needed that first quarter,” said Hardy. “We kind of eased up a little bit and they also picked up their energy. I expected this to be a war all day long. I expected it to be a 16-15, whoever had the ball last was going to win this game. That’s basically almost what happened.”

Reading jumped out to a 7-0 first quarter lead and held on to beat visiting Melrose, 14-10, in a Division 2 North boys’ lacrosse semifinal. With the win, Reading (15-0) advances to the final to face another Middlesex rival, Wakefield.

Reading coach Charlie Hardy had a sense Wednesday’s semifinal matchup with Melrose would be the Rockets’ toughest game of the year. He was right, except for the first 12 minutes.

Reading was comfortably ahead, 13-4, heading into the fourth quarter but it didn’t take long for that to change. Senior Brendan Fennell scored his third goal to cut it to 13-5 with 10:39 to play, followed by Stephen Fogarty’s goal that made it 13-6. After Reading’s Matt Blasi extended it to 14-6, Melrose (12-2) responded with goals from Brady Pitcher, Fennell, Liam Maher, and Pitcher again with 33 seconds left. It was 14-10 but the Red Raiders simply ran out of time.

“We got lucky in the first quarter and got a big jump, even at the half,” said Hardy. “What the fourth quarter was, was what we expected to see the whole game. There’s no quit in them.”

Reading was led by Blasi, who finished with five goals. Robbie Granara added four goals and Colby Goodchild had two goals and two assists.

Division 1 North

Lincoln-Sudbury 16, Chelmsford 5 — The fifth-seeded Warriors, led by Dave Herlihy (4 goals, 1 assist), and Zach Lucchini (2 goals, 3 assists), took down the No. 1 Lions in a semifinal in Chelmsford. Luke Tranter went 21 for 25 on faceoffs for L-S. Junior attack Kyle Ando, the son of beloved trainer Yoshitaka Ando, who died suddenly from cancer in 2019 after a 33-year-run as team trainer, netted his first career hat trick in the win.

“This team means a lot to me,” said Ando. “I’ve been around it for years and it’s been a dream for me to be part of the team for so long. It’s crazy looking back, now I’m in my junior year, and I’m really just trying to cherish it.”

St. John’s Prep 13, North Andover 6 — The third-seeded Eagles (15-1) received goals from 10 players, highlighted by Jimmy Ellard and Nate Jones, in the semifinal victory. Defensively Conor Kelly, Christian Rooney and Grady McGowan had strong performances. Prep will host Lincoln-Sudbury for the D1 North title Saturday at 11 a.m.

Division 1 South

BC High 14, Needham 8 — Sophomore Will Emsing scored four goals and assisted on three others for the sixth-seeded Eagles (12-3), who knocked out the third-seeded Rockets (13-3) in a quarterfinal at Memorial Park.

BC High pulled away in the second quarter, turning a 2-all affair into a 7-3 edge at halftime, holding the Rockets off the scoreboard for a 16-minute, 35-second span until the final minute of the first half.

“We did a great job staying within our system, trusting each other, and that’s the reason we kept playing at the pace we were defensively and scoring on offense,” BC High coach Marcus Craigwell said. “It was a balanced effort for sure.”

Franklin 10, Wellesley 5 — Sophomores Jaden Consigli (4 goals) and Luke Davis (5 goals) led the top-seeded Panthers (17-0) in their quarterfinal victory.

Girls’ lacrosse

Division 1 North

Chelmsford 13, North Andover 10 — Leah Green rifled in four goals and assisted on the another to propel the second-seeded Lions (15-0) to the quarterfinal win. Julia Pitts (3 goals), Sarah Lachance (2 goals, 3 assists), and Sofia D’Agostino (2 goals) had multiple goals. Morgan Wright made 11 saves.

Masconomet 8, Central Catholic 7 — Two days after outlasting Billerica, 18-17, the top-seeded Chieftains (15-0) held on for the quarterfinal win after taking a 5-3 lead at halftime. Senior Morgan Bovardi and sophomore Emmy Clark each scored two goals and two assists, and sophomore Bella Juliano added two goals. Sophomore Elizabeth King made six saves for Masconomet, and Grace Cashman had 16 saves for Central (11-4).

Reading 19, Danvers 3 — The third-seeded Rockets had goals from nine players in the quarterfinal win, led by senior Mia Pantano’s five scores. Senior goalie Lauren Donovan had five saves and Reading improved to 14-1. Danvers (11-5) was down 11-2 at the half.

Division 2 North

Swampscott 12, Austin Prep 10 — Kent State-bound senior Reese Robertson scored seven times for the No. 3 Cougars (17-2) in the quarterfinal win. Brogan Laundry and Abby Eichler each added one goal and two assists, while Harper Clopton recorded a goal and three assists.

Division 1 South

Scituate 18, Old Rochester 15 — The ninth-seeded Sailors (11-4) exploded for eight goals in the second quarter to take down No. 1 Old Rochester (11-1) in a quarterfinal.

Wellesley 14, Duxbury 6 — Dartmouth-bound senior captain Maja Desmond racked up four goals, two assists, and seven draw controls, powering the second-seeded Raiders (15-0) to a convincing win over the seventh-seeded Dragons (12-5) in a quarterfinal at Wellesley High. J

Junior Alanna Dumalac added two goals, three assists, and five draw controls for the Raiders, who built an 8-2 halftime edge and withstood a mini rally from the Dragons late. Wellesley was efficient and connected all over the field, and it paid dividends. Ellie Wall scored three goals and Campbell Johnston added two for the Dragons, yet Wellesley was simply too much on this day.

“We have ‘Grit’ on the back of our shooting shirts, and I feel like we really portrayed that today,” Desmond said. Wellesley is slated to face third-seeded Westwood in a sectional semifinal clash between unbeatens Friday.

