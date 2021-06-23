Suns stun Clippers on Deandre Ayton’s alley-oop dunk

A soaring Ayton came down the lane and stuffed it through the net over LA’s Ivica Zubac as the crowd roared in disbelief at Phoenix Suns Arena.

The Suns were down one with 0.9 seconds left when Crowder lofted a high pass on an out-of-bounds play on the baseline.

Deandre Ayton jammed an alley-oop pass from Jae Crowder with 0.7 seconds left, giving the Suns a thrilling 104-103 win over the Los Angeles Clippers Tuesday night at Phoenix in Game 2 of the Western Conference finals.

The referees spent about a minute reviewing the play before ruling the basket was good. The Clippers couldn’t get a shot off in the final 0.7 seconds.

The Suns now have a 2-0 lead in the series heading to Los Angeles for Game 3 on Thursday night.

The Clippers will be fighting from a 2-0 deficit for the third time in these playoffs after rallying to beat the Mavericks and Jazz in the first two rounds.

The Crowder-to-Ayton connection negated a Clippers rally that was led by Paul George, who had 26 points.

Bucks’ Holiday to play for US

Jrue Holiday is planning to try to follow in his wife’s footsteps and win an Olympic gold medal.

Holiday has committed to USA Basketball for next month’s Tokyo Games, along with his Milwaukee teammate Khris Middleton and Cleveland forward Kevin Love, said to a person with knowledge of the decisions.

Holiday and Middleton are planning to play at this point even if the Bucks make the NBA Finals, the person said.

The person spoke to the Associated Press Tuesday on condition of anonymity because the team has not yet publicly released the roster.

It would be the first Olympics for Holiday and Middleton, and the second for Love — who was on the US team that won gold at the 2012 London Games.

Another gold medalist from 2012 was the player then known as Lauren Cheney won her second consecutive Olympic gold as part of the US women’s soccer team. She’s now known as Lauren Holiday, after marrying Jrue in 2013.

And now, it’s her husband who is pursuing the gold medal.

Jrue Holiday was part of the select team that helped the 2012 team prepare for the Olympics, and has been part of other USA Basketball experiences along the way — but never anything as significant as the chance to play in Tokyo.

Jrue Holiday has committed to USA Basketball for next month’s Tokyo Games. Kathy Willens/Associated Press

Middleton was part of the most recent US men’s senior national team, playing for coach Gregg Popovich — who’ll also lead the Olympic team — at the 2019 Basketball World Cup in China, where the Americans were a disappointing seventh.

The additions of Middleton, Holiday and Love put the Americans relatively close to having a full roster for the Tokyo Games. Others who have committed: Miami’s Bam Adebayo, Brooklyn’s Kevin Durant, Golden State’s Draymond Green, Washington’s Bradley Beal, Boston’s Jayson Tatum, Phoenix’s Devin Booker, and Portland’s Damian Lillard.

Brooklyn’s James Harden also intends to play and has made that commitment to USA Basketball, though there is concern over whether his hamstring injury — which sidelined and slowed him at times during the Nets’ postseason run — will actually allow him to be part of the team.

The Americans start training camp in Las Vegas July 6.