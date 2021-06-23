Taunton baseball heating up at the right time again, routs Bridgewater-Raynham

Here in 2021, Taunton once again started 4-4. After snapping second-seeded Bridgewater-Raynham’s 13-game win streak with a 13-0 road victory Wednesday, the seventh-seeded Tigers (13-4) have now won eight in a row heading into a Division 1 South semifinal showdown with third-seeded Xaverian (14-1) on Friday.

That’s when the Tigers started 4-4, then eventually finished the season with 11 straight wins to capture the first Division 1 state championship in program history.

It’s beginning to look a lot like 2019 for the Taunton baseball team.

“I hope it’s the right deja vu and I hope it continues,” senior Danny MacDougall said.

While Danny MacDougall was pitching six shutout innings (4 hits, 3 walks, 3 strikeouts) for his fifth win — and scoring four runs — his younger brother, sophomore first baseman Ryan MacDougall, knocked in five of the Tigers’ first seven runs.

“He made me tired, I can tell you that, because he had me running around the bases all day,” Danny MacDougall said.

Ryan McDougall was one of four Tigers to collect multiple hits, along with Dawson Bryce (3 for 4, 3 runs, 2 RBIs), Alyjah Marshall (1 for 2, run, 3 RBIs), Braden Sullivan (2 for 5, 2 RBIs) and Colby DeCouta (2 for 4, run).

“Things are coming together, but we know we’ll have to be exceptional moving forward,” Taunton coach Blair Bourque said. “A lot of the guys who were called up two years ago know it’s not easy and we have our work cut out for us.”

Danny McDougall is one of a handful of Tigers who experienced the playoff atmosphere in 2019, but only one current player, leadoff hitter Ty Cali, played in their 5-3 state championship win over Shrewsbury. However, Cali was playing only as a replacement for Danny MacDougall, who broke his hand in the first inning of Taunton’s first playoff game.

Now Danny MacDougall has his shot at leading Taunton all the way to the final game of the season, this time alongside his little brother.

“After that win, we’re feeling pretty confident,” Ryan MacDougall said.

Wednesday was the final game for longtime B-R coach John Kearney, who will retire with exactly 300 wins and the 2013 state championship under his belt.

Xaverian 7, Braintree 2 — The third-seeded Hawks (14-1) have emphasized scoring runs in the early innings during postseason play. After jumping out to a fast start Monday in a first-round win over King Philip, Xaverian came out with an aggressive approach once again.

Ryan Douglas and Cam Grindle delivered two-run hits in a four-run first inning and Matt Brinker and John Connolly added RBI knocks in the second as the Hawks built a 6-0 lead and never looked back in the quarterfinal win over the sixth-seeded Wamps (13-5) in Westwood.

Xaverian, the Globe’s top-ranked team, advances to play reigning D1 South champion Taunton in the semifinals Friday (4 p.m.).

“I’ve heard Bruce Cassidy say it with the Bruins, be on time and ready to go,” Xaverian coach Gerry Lambert said. “In both of our games we’ve done a really nice job of that. When you do that it helps your team’s own confidence and your aggressiveness as well. It really helped us today.”

Connolly, a senior righthander, did the rest, limiting a Braintree lineup that came in averaging nearly 8 runs per game to just four singles and two runs. Consistently locating his mid-80s fastball at the knees, Connolly induced 13 groundouts and issued no walks while striking out five in the 88-pitch complete-game effort.

Connolly said the early lead helped him settle into his start and trust his stuff.

“It’s way easier to pitch with a lead,” Connolly said. “All my stuff is better when I pitch ahead. My mind is relaxed and I know even if I make a little mistake we still have the lead. Shoutout to the hitters for keep poking those balls and scoring runs.”

Division 2 South

Milton 8, Bishop Feehan 2 — Graham O’Donnell plated three runs, and Brian Foley picked up the complete game win on the mound as the second-seeded Wildcats (16-2) advanced to the semifinals.

North Attleborough 17, Nauset 9 — Down 9-7 with two outs in the top of the seventh inning, the eighth-seeded Red Rocketeers (11-5) turned to Gavin Wells, who planted a two-run single to even up the score. Then in the eighth inning, Jared Penta’s RBI single catalyzed an eight-run frame that helped North Attleborough send the top-seeded Warriors (13-1) home in the quarterfinals.

Wells has clutch hits in consecutive games after his walkoff single helped the team beat Oliver Ames, 12-11, on Monday.

“It definitely was a roller coaster,” North Attleborough coach Mike Hart said. “But the kids stayed focused and got the job done. Going back to the game on Monday, they had been in this situation before, so it’s almost as though they had some experience. And they just knew the mental state that they needed to be successful.”

Penta’s big day included going 4 for 7 with four runs scored. Derek Maceda also added three hits and three RBIs.

“I think we’re starting to get to the point where we’re feeling pretty good at the plate,” Hart said. “We’re not over-anxious; we’re not trying to do too much [and] trying to win the game on one swing. We figured out who we are to be able to score some runs.”

Plymouth South 4, Whitman-Hanson 2 — A complete game effort from Hunter Dean helped the sixth-seeded Panthers (13-4) prevail in a Division 2 South quarterfinal.

Division 3 South

Medfield 13, Bishop Stang 4 — Shortstop Jack Goodman led an explosive day at the plate for the third-seeded Warriors (17-1), going 4 for 5 with 3 RBIs in the quarterfinal win. Ben Leonard went 3 for 5 with a home run, Sam Kornet added 3 hits and 3 RBIs, and Sam Palmer scored 4 runs.

Medway 8, Fairhaven 2 — The No. 20 Mustangs (7-11) were led by senior Ben Emero, who was 2 for 2 with four RBIs. Emero tossed a complete game, striking out six.

Division 4 South

St. John Paul II 6, Hull 1 — The pitching of freshman Timmy Adams helped the third-seeded Lions (11-3) sink the Pirates and move on to the semifinals.

Division 1 North

Andover 3, Lynn English 0 — The sixth-ranked Golden Warriors (12-4) advanced to the semifinals after defeating the No. 3 Bulldogs behind 6⅔ innings of three-hit, shutout baseball from Andrew Smithson (10 strikeouts).

Division 2 North

St. Mary’s 5, Concord-Carlisle 1 — Eric Bridges picked up the win after striking out eight batters over 5⅓ innings to power the sixth-seeded Spartans (17-6) to the semifinals.

Division 3 North

Stoneham 1, Newburyport 0 — Tom O’Grady and Richie Cignone combined for a four-hit shutout, striking out eight, and the fourth-seeded Spartans (11-3) scratched across the winning run with two outs in the sixth inning to advance to the semifinals.

Division 4 North

Hamilton-Wenham 17, Lowell Catholic 0 — Luke McClintock struck out six batters and allowed just two hits as the No. 3 Generals (12-4) advanced to the semifinals.

Saint Joseph Prep 1, Manchester Essex 0 — The fourth-seeded Phoenix (4-6) are headed to the semifinals thanks to Jackson Savoy (3 hits), who plated Paul Connaughton for the lone run in the matchup dominated by the pitching of James Stanislaski (complete game shutout).

Globe correspondents Matt Doherty, Ethan Fuller and Ethan McDowell contributed.