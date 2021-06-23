With no official MIAA individual tournament, girls’ golfers still get their chance to shine

Determined to create some additional postseason memories after COVID-19 wiped away their entire freshman seasons, a pair of sophomores — Emma Abramson from Sandwich and Keira Joshi from Ashland — began organizing an 18-hole tournament at Abramson’s home course, The Ridge Club. With the help of New England PGA and the National High School Golf Association, the duo put together what they called the Massachusetts High School Individual Girls’ Golf Championship, which drew 32 competitors from around the state.

Girls who play golf but attend schools that don’t field girls’ teams typically play with the boys during the fall and then enter their respective girls’ sectional tournament and compete as an individual. Depending on how girls fare during their sectional, they can qualify for the state or New England championships as an individual.

SANDWICH — The Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association’s decision to hold only team competitions during this spring’s slate of high school girls’ golf sectional tournaments left dozens of girls whose schools don’t field girls’ teams unable to compete during the postseason.

“I think it was great. I think it felt just like a state championship would,” said Abramson, who was the runner-up with a score of 76 — one stroke more than the 4-over-par 75 North Reading freshman Isabel Brozena tallied to claim the title.

The tournament was open to any female who participated on a high school golf team — girls or boys, public or private.

Madalin Small, a graduating senior from Newton South, and freshman Miriam Pearlstein of Milton Academy/Needham shot matching 78s to tie for third place.

The top three finishers will be exempt from qualifying for the National High School Golf Association’s 2022 National Invitational (date/site TBA). Because she’ll be in college and have turned 19 by the time the tournament takes place, Small will be ineligible to play and Pearlstein will occupy the final spot.

While all of the girls were excited to get to play in a postseason atmosphere, Brozena was especially thrilled to leave victorious after recording four birdies and shooting par on 11 holes.

“It’s really great [to win] because I know how stiff the competition is,” Brozena said. “I had to play really great golf to even come close to winning, so it was great to think that I was able to do that. It makes me feel really excited for what is to come knowing that I can put up a really great number on such a hard course.”