With substance checks in full swing, pitchers league-wide are less than pleased

When Phillies manager Joe Girardi had umpires check Nationals starter Max Scherzer for any sticky stuff, an already-fiery Scherzer got even more fired up. Umpires told starters they would be subject to two checks during their outings. But when Girardi told umpires to check Scherzer again, that’s when the veteran pitcher and future Hall of Famer lost his cool. And after pitching a perfect fifth inning, Scherzer glared at Girardi in the dugout. That’s when Girardi motioned for Scherzer to come toward him and was ejected from the contest.

Day two of Major League Baseball’s new ruling, which cracks down on pitchers’ use of any foreign substance on the ball to enhance spin, location, or command, was met with contention Tuesday.

When manager Alex Cora was asked how he digested that situation and how he would respond, if he were in that situation, Cora said it would be a sticky situation given his involvement in the 2017 Astros cheating scandal.

“For me to check on a pitcher,” Cora explained, “on a personal note it’s like ‘What are you doing? You messed up two years ago and now you point the finger at a guy that is using a foreign substance?’ Obviously, you know, at one point if we have to do it, because it’s just out of control and we see it, then we’ll address it. But as of now, I don’t see it.”

Athletics reliever Sergio Romo sarcastically undid his pants when he was approached by umpires in Oakland’s contest against the Rangers Tuesday.

Cora said that Scherzer’s situation was a unique one, but noted that, overall, pitchers should comply with MLB.

“You saw [Jacob] deGrom,” Cora said. “He smiled [when he was checked]. He gave them his glove and the hat. If the best on the planet doesn’t complain, the rest should follow suit.”

Pedroia back at Fenway

After Thursday’s series finale vs. the Rays, the Sox will travel back to Fenway and meet the Yankees Friday for a three-game series.

Friday will mark something even more momentous with the Sox set to honor Dustin Pedroia in a pregame retirement ceremony.

“It will be fun,” Cora said. “To have Petey there. It will be a packed house. I think that’s what he deserves: a packed house at Fenway.”

Cora isn’t sure how much Pedroia will be allowed to be around the team given the COVID-19 protocols. Nevertheless, his presence alone will be felt, Cora noted.

“The fact that he’s going to be in Fenway, and people are going to be able to recognize a great career is going to be amazing,” Cora said.

Christian Arroyo (bone bruise in right knee) came out on the field to walk around Wednesday and was limping. Arroyo playing in Thursday’s series finale seems unlikely, and the hope is to have him back Friday. Cora doesn’t think Arroyo will be placed on the injured list.

Kevin Plawecki, who landed on the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring strain Tuesday, played catch for a bit Wednesday and seemed to be moving around well.

