Berklee vice president Panos Panay tapped as Recording Academy co-president

Panay, who founded the Berklee Institute for Creative Entrepreneurship and cofounded Berklee’s Open Music Initiative, will take on his new role at the Academy on Aug. 16, after departing Berklee on July 30.

Panos A. Panay, senior vice president for global strategy and innovation for Berklee College of Music, was tapped Tuesday to serve as co-president of the Recording Academy, the organization that presents the annual Grammy Awards.

“I am proud and humbled to be joining the Recording Academy and its amazing team as Co-President,” Panay, 48, said in a Twitter post following the announcement. “It is the honor of a lifetime to be able serve music creators and music people around the world at this great institution.”

An alum of Berklee’s class of 1994, Panay will also serve as the Academy’s chief revenue officer, “tasked with driving business growth across the entire organization to further expand the service offerings for our members and the industry,” read the statement published by the Recording Academy.

At Berklee, Panay held similar duties, overseeing Berklee’s international campuses, institutional strategy, and its technology and online learning integration.

Valeisha Butterfield Jones will serve as Academy co-president while maintaining her position as the organization’s chief diversity officer, taking on duties regarding “people and culture, membership, awards, advocacy, and related initiatives,” the Academy wrote. Harvey Mason Jr. — who began serving as interim president and CEO in January 2020 before he was officially appointed to the roles in May 2021 — will preserve his CEO role.

“The successful evolution of the Recording Academy is dependent on strong and innovative leaders, and I’m thrilled to elevate Valeisha and welcome Panos as Co-Presidents to help drive the Recording Academy’s continued transformation,” Mason said in the Academy’s statement. “Both Valeisha and Panos are incredible leaders who have a proven record of progress, and together with the rest of the team, will continue to push the envelope at the Recording Academy and shape the organization to better serve, protect and celebrate the music community.”

Mason’s appointment followed a slew of controversies surrounding the Grammys, its leadership, and its nomination processes. Mason’s predecessor, Deborah Dugan, was terminated from the President/CEO roles in March 2020 after less than a year at the Academy. The first woman to lead the Academy, Dugan was fired after she was put on administrative leave just 10 days before the 2020 Grammy Awards.

Dugan’s legal team filed a discrimination complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission against the Academy, claiming she was terminated because of a letter she sent to the Academy’s HR department detailing her qualms with the organization, including sexual harassment and voting irregularities, The New York Times reported. The Academy claimed her suspension followed a November 2019 complaint from her executive assistant, who alleged that Dugan fostered “abusive work environment.”

More controversy has followed. In April, the Recording Academy opted to do away with almost all of the so-called “secret” nominating committees, whose unnamed members decided which artists, songs, and albums earned nominations, including in the Best New Artist category, and the Album, Song, and Record of the Year categories, Variety reported. The decision followed an announcement by artist the Weeknd that he would boycott the 2021 Grammys after neither he nor his critically acclaimed album “After Hours” earned any nominations.

Now the nominations for those categories will all be voted on by the general Academy electorate in an effort to make the awards more “transparent and equitable,” the Academy said.

Before joining Berklee in 2014, Panay served as the founder and CEO of Sonicbids, an online platform that connected bands with music promoters. In 2010, Panos earned a spot on Boston Business Journal’s 40 under 40 list.

“Berklee alumni have collectively won over 300 Grammys, a record that speaks for itself and to the interconnectedness of these two incredible organizations and communities,” said Panay in a statement posted on Berklee’s website.

Dana Gerber can be reached at dana.gerber@globe.com