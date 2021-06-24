Doc Talk: literary lions, terrifying television, a change of habit

This synthesized dialogue between the two gay literary eminences consists of interviews taken from the “Dick Cavett” and “David Frost” shows and other venues (the worst is a lubricious Tom Snyder and his questions about gay sex). Supplementing these clips are passages in which Jim Parsons, as Capote, and Zachary Quinto, as Williams, read in voice-over from the pair’s written works. Along with the archival material and interviews with friends and colleagues, the film convincingly pieces together the waspish and heartfelt opinions of these two tormented and flamboyantly brilliant artists about fame, failure, the demands of their calling, being gay in America, and each other.

If you miss the days when writers were celebrities, their bon mots uttered on talk shows, and interviews were far more delightful than the venomous tweets that pass these days for wit, then you might appreciate Lisa Immordino Vreeland’s “ Truman & Tennessee: An Intimate Conversation. ”

Sounding at first like a mutual appreciation society — “It was … an intellectual friendship,” says Parsons’s Capote; “He was adorable,” says Quinto’s Williams — the comments grow more caustic as relations and rivalry between the two ebb and flow. “Truman more than any of us wanted to be famous and loved and envied,” says Williams. “Tennessee is not intelligent,” says Capote. The relationship would hit its nadir after Capote’s description in his infamous, uncompleted novel, “Answered Prayers,” of a fictionalized Williams “as a chunky, boozy, puffed-up runt” was excerpted in Esquire, in 1975. Then things got really nasty.

“Unanswered Prayers” alienated not just Williams but many of Capote’s other high-profile friends and ended his Proustian dabbling in the haute monde. This all occurred in the wake of his last major work, “In Cold Blood” (1966), the “nonfiction novel” about a multiple murder and the fate of the perpetrators which Capote says “nearly killed me.”

As for Williams’s career, his astonishing run of successes, including “The Glass Menagerie,” (1944), “A Streetcar Named Desire” (1944), and “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof” (1955) — all represented in the film by clips from their film adaptations — ended in the 1960s.”My professional decline began after ‘Night of the Iguana,” Williams laments, which came out in 1961. “I didn’t get a good review after.”

“Opposition is true friendship,” wrote William Blake. The relationship between Capote and Williams ranks high by that standard, but more so by what they had in common — their vocation, intensity, tragedies, and triumph.

“Truman & Tennessee” opens July 2 at the Kendall Square Cinema. Go to landmarktheatres.com/boston/kendall-square-cinema.

Still from "The Day After." Walt Disney Television via Getty Images

Apocalypse then

There’s still time to catch Jeff Daniels’s powerful documentary “Television Event,” which is available for streaming via the Nantucket Film Festival until June 28.

In 1983, when the Reagan administration was coming around to the idea that a nuclear war was winnable, ABC broadcast “The Day After.”

Set in the rural community of Lawrence, Kan., which was also the site of several ICBM silos, the film graphically depicts what a winnable war would look like (British filmmaker Peter Watkins had attempted something similar with his 1966 film, “The War Game,” but the BBC had refused to broadcast it). The scenes of missiles blasting off from bucolic pastures, folks vaporized, children incinerated, and small-town America reduced to smoking rubble demonstrated that not only was a nuclear war unwinnable, it was probably unwatchable. The fact that the image of a mushroom cloud welling up over the horizon was simulated by cream in a glass of iced tea made it no less terrifying and archetypal. Advertisers shunned the broadcast but, urged on by the principled creators of the program, ABC went ahead and broadcast it anyway.

Their instincts proved sound, as 100 million viewers tuned in to the three-hour nightmare, making it the most popular TV show in history. This was good news for Orville Redenbacher, who bought commercial time on the program for peanuts to advertise his popcorn. Perhaps “The Morning After” also furthered the cause of peace, because after seeing the program at the White House a depressed President Reagan changed tack and decided that peace was more winnable than war.

Go to nantucketfilmfestival.org.

From "Rebel Hearts." Courtesy Sundance Institute

Sisterhood is powerful

The recent push by US Catholic bishops to ban President Biden from receiving Communion because of his support of abortion rights is not without precedent.

As seen in Pedro Kos’s illuminating and engaging “Rebel Hearts,” the hip Sisters of the Immaculate Heart of Mary in Hollywood had newfangled ideas back in the 1960s that nettled the conservative Cardinal James Francis McIntyre, archbishop of Los Angeles. Spurred on by Pope John XXIII’s liberalizing Second Vatican Council and inspired by the civil rights, feminist, and anti-Vietnam War movements, as well as the countercultural trends of the decade, the nuns were participating in demonstrations as well as putting on politically themed art shows and other events at their progressive Immaculate Heart College. McIntyre considered these activities “scandalous,” as he also did the nuns’ insistence on modernizing their habits and reforming stringent regulations. But what really got him upset was when the nuns demanded compensation and proper training for their unpaid services, including teaching in schools. So they were presented with an ultimatum — either follow the rules or give up their vows.

The vast majority chose the latter, and in 1970 formed the Immaculate Heart Community, a lay organization. Its members can be seen in the beginning of the film participating in the 2018 Women’s March.

One of the ex-sisters should be familiar to local commuters, the late activist artist Corita Kent. Her “Rainbow Swash” painted on the former Boston Gas LNG tank has been a landmark seen from the Southeast Expressway since 1971, despite conservative groups who have insisted that the blue stripe is a covert profile of North Vietnamese leader Ho Chi Minh. (The original tank was demolished in 1992 and the swash reproduced on a second tank with a minimized blue stripe.)

“Rebel Hearts” can be seen on Discovery+, beginning June 27. Go to bit.ly/35MVo8O. It will also screen as a presentation of newportFILM on July 1 at 8:30 p.m. at O’Hare Lawn, Salve Regina University, Newport, R.I. . Go to newportfilm.com/films/rebel-heart.

