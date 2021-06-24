Local bestsellers for the week ending June 20

1. The President’s Daughter James Patterson, Bill Clinton Little, Brown and Knopf

2. The Hill We Climb: An Inaugural Poem for the Country Amanda Gorman Viking

3. Project Hail Mary Andy Weir Ballantine

4. The Midnight Library Matt Haig Viking

5. Malibu Rising Taylor Jenkins Reid Ballantine

6. Golden Girl Elin Hilderbrand Little, Brown

7. The Maidens Alex Michaelides Celadon Books

8. Klara and the Sun Kazuo Ishiguro Knopf

9. While Justice Sleeps Stacey Abrams Doubleday

10. The Other Black Girl Zakiya Dalila Harris Atria

Advertisement

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. The Bomber Mafia: A Dream, a Temptation, and the Longest Night of the Second World War Malcolm Gladwell Little, Brown

2. World Travel Anthony Bourdain, Laurie Woolever Ecco

3. The Premonition: A Pandemic Story Michael Lewis Norton

4. Finding the Mother Tree: Discovering the Wisdom of the Forest Suzanne Simard Knopf

5. On Juneteenth Annette Gordon-Reed Liveright

6. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse Charlie Mackesy HarperOne

7. The Anthropocene Reviewed: Essays on a Human-Centered Planet John Green Dutton

8. In the Heights: Finding Home Lin-Manuel Miranda et al. Random House

9. Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents Isabel Wilkerson Random House

10. The Code Breaker: Jennifer Doudna, Gene Editing, and the Future of the Human Race Walter Isaacson S&S

TRADE PAPERBACK FICTION

1. People We Meet on Vacation Emily Henry Berkley

2. Hamnet Maggie O’Farrell Vintage

3. Where the Crawdads Sing Delia Owens Putnam

4. The Song of Achilles Madeline Miller Ecco

5. On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous Ocean Vuong Penguin

6. One Last Stop Casey McQuiston St. Martin’s Griffin

Advertisement

7. Circe Madeline Miller Back Bay

8. The House in the Cerulean Sea TJ Klune Tor

9. The Silent Patient Alex Michaelides Celadon Books

10. The Rose Code Kate Quinn Morrow

TRADE PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. Braiding Sweetgrass Robin Wall Kimmerer Milkweed

2. The Body: A Guide for Occupants Bill Bryson Anchor

3. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma Bessel van der Kolk Penguin

4. Entangled Life: How Fungi Make Our Worlds, Change Our Minds & Shape Our Futures Merlin Sheldrake Random House

5. Sapiens Yuval Noah Harari Harper Perennial

6. Say Nothing: A True Story of Murder and Memory in Northern Ireland Patrick Radden Keefe Anchor

7. Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood Trevor Noah One World

8. Nomadland Jessica Bruder Norton

9. Why Fish Don’t Exist: A Story of Loss, Love, and the Hidden Order of Life Lulu Miller S&S

10. Minor Feelings: An Asian American Reckoning Cathy Park Hong One World

The New England Indie Bestseller List, as brought to you by IndieBound and NEIBA, for the week ended Sunday, June 20. Based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the New England Independent Booksellers Association and IndieBound. For an independent bookstore near you, visit IndieBound.org.