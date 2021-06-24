Looking forward to a ‘hot Freud summer’

Brandon Taylor considers himself primarily a story writer but his first book was a debut novel, “ Real Life ,” which landed on the short list for the 2020 Booker Prize. Now the author returns to his earlier calling with his just-published short story collection, “ Filthy Animals .” Taylor, who grew up outside Montgomery, Ala., was in a PhD program in biochemistry at the University of Wisconsin when he was accepted at the Iowa Writer’s Workshop. He lives in Iowa City.

TAYLOR: Freud’s “Beyond the Pleasure Principle.” My goal is to read all of Penguin Modern Classic editions of Freud’s canonical writings. I’m calling it my hot Freud summer.

Advertisement

BOOKS: What made you think of that?

TAYLOR: At the start of the year I read a lot of American mid-century critics, people like Lionel Trilling and Alfred Kazin. They kept talking about Freud. I realized I should read Freud because he’s had such an impact on contemporary literature. It had immediate dividends. I read the new Rachel Cusk novel, “Second Place,” and it was really Freudian to me.

BOOKS: Do you often take on reading projects?

TAYLOR: A couple of years ago I set out to read all of Henry James. Then I read all of Raymond Carver’s stories.

BOOKS: Are you just reading the Freud books this summer?

TAYLOR: I’m also reading a lot of contemporary fiction. I’m reading Josh Cohen’s “The Netanyahus,” which is a fictional account of the life of this Israeli scholar. I just finished a debut novel by Natasha Brown, “Assembly,” which was delightful. I read Maggie Shipstead’s huge historical novel, “Great Circle,” and then Paul Mendez’s sharp autobiographical novel, “Rainbow Milk,” which is about a gay Jehovah’s Witness in London.

BOOKS: When did you start reading contemporary fiction?

Advertisement

TAYLOR: I had a heavy period of reading romance novels from the age of 5 until 14. In high school I switched to literary fiction and also read whatever I could fish out of the $1 bin at the Salvation Army and Goodwill. When I went into a bookstore for the first time, which was when I was in college, I had sticker shock.

BOOKS: Did you get teased for reading romance novels?

TAYLOR: I more got teased for being a bookish boy because my family were not readers. It didn’t occur to me that reading romance novels was unusual for a little Black boy in Alabama until I got to high school when I got teased for reading girl books.

BOOKS: Who were some of your favorite romance novelists?

TAYLOR: I read a lot of Johanna Lindsey. Her book “The Heir” was so important to me. So was Kathleen Woodiwiss’s “The Flame and the Flower.” And then I still read Linda Lael Miller’s contemporary novels about cowboys and the women who tend to them. You always know what you are going to get. There are going to be horses, dusty plains, and wide-open skies. A lot of people outgrow romance or are embarrassed by that time of their life but I’m a proud, card-carrying fan of the form.

BOOKS: What was the first book you read with a Black or gay character in it?

TAYLOR: The first book that I read that had a Black character was Zora Neale Hurston’s “Their Eyes Were Watching God.” That was a harrowing experience because it was written in vernacular, and the white students in the AP English class resented that. The first queer Black character was in James Baldwin’s “Another Country.” I read that in college. I could just fall into the text because I knew what it was like to move through the world as a Black queer person.

Advertisement

BOOKS: Have there been other pivotal books for you?

TAYLOR: Pat Conroy’s “The Prince of Tides” was the first time I saw a family that seemed as complicated and painful as my own. I still think of lines in that book like you would in a devotional diary. I find myself turning to scenes in that novel to get through difficult points in life.

BOOKS: What are your reading habits?

TAYLOR: I don’t have strict reading habits. I try to keep my reading life very unfussy because when I’m not reading, I’m so miserable. It’s like having a head cold that won’t go away.

Follow us on Facebook or Twitter @GlobeBiblio. Amy Sutherland is the author, most recently, of “Rescuing Penny Jane” and she can be reached at amysutherland@mac.com.