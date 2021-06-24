Peabody Essex puts performance in stunning historic venue

It kicks off at 6 p.m. Wednesday with Boston-based indie folk duo Damon & Naomi . The husband-and-wife team brings their dreamy Cowboy Junkies vibe to the museum’s historic Plummer Hall, an 1856 Italianate-style building (132 Essex St.) originally built to house the Salem Athenaeum.

Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, Plummer Hall is part of PEM’s historic houses collection. “It is one of the gems of PEM’s extraordinary collection of historic architecture,” said Trevor Smith, PEM’s Associate Director — Multisensory Experience and Curator of its Present Tense initiative. “We not only approached the space visually, but were also able to capture its haunting acoustic resonance. I got goosebumps.”

For Damon Krukowski and Naomi Yang, the PEM event serves as an album release concert. Their ninth album as a duo, “A Sky Record,” releases Aug. 6.

“This was our first show out of lockdown — which must have been the longest time without performing for us since we started doing this,” Krukowski wrote in an e-mail, calling the venue “remarkable.”

Smith said the duo was one of two he had in mind to launch the series. His other pick, the area hip-hop group STL GLD, is slated for the series’ second installment July 21.

This first pre-recorded 45-minute show is free (with a suggested donation). Smith said he’s open to booking more than music — dancers, poets, and other performers are possible down the line. We called Smith to hear more about his vision for PEM Presents.

Q. What sparked the idea for this series?

A. I’ve been looking for a way to work with musicians, in particular — and more broadly, performers — in a way similar to the way I work with [visual] artists. I’m inviting them in, we’re having a dialogue about the place, the site, the specificity of what PEM is. We’re trying to create something that’s beyond just another gig.

Q. Did this idea come together during the pandemic?

A. It’s something I’ve been dreaming of doing for a long time, but I would say that the experience of the pandemic — which had us sitting online, and communicating and meeting in this streaming environment — made me think. The challenge with historic houses is you have capacity issues; they don’t work for a traditional concert. But they’re really spectacular and inspiring spaces. So by marrying digital content to these unique historical sites, that added up to much more than the sum of its parts.

Q. Do you see this as a monthly series?

A. I’ll basically start off trying to do a couple a year, and as funding and resources develop, we can step that up a bit.

Q. Why Plummer Hall?

A. It’s one of the cornerstone buildings in our architecture collection. There was something about that room that made me go: I have to do something there. Not only is it an incredibly beautiful space, but the sound, the resonance, is amazing. I’m really thrilled with the way the recording sounds. Very warm and present.

Q. Does the suggested donation go toward the musicians or the museum?

A. To the museum — we’re paying a proper fee to the band. Musicians have had an even harder time than museums, for sure, and it’s really important to pay musicians and artists because if the artists and musicians who inspire us can’t make a living, then how do they keep inspiring us?

DAMON & NAOMI

Part of the PEM Presents virtual concert series. 6 p.m. June 23. Advance registration required via www.pem.org.





