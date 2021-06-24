Questlove’s quest to make ‘Summer of Soul’

Twenty years later, he was presented with the footage in its entirety, some 40 hours, and asked if he’d like to make a documentary with it. “Even then I didn’t believe it was real.” His doubt makes sense. The quality of the performances was that good.

“My translator knew I was a soul fan, so he took me to this place, the Soul Train Café,” Questlove said Tuesday, during a Zoom press conference. What he saw was two minutes of footage of Sly and the Family Stone performing. “I didn’t know I was watching the Harlem Cultural Festival,” Questlove said.

It was in 1997 that Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson first saw footage of what would become “Summer of Soul (. . . Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised).” This was in Tokyo, on the first Japanese tour for his band, the Roots.

The Harlem Cultural Festival was a series of weekly outdoor concerts held over the course of nine weeks in the summer of 1969. The music took in soul, pop, blues, R&B, gospel, jazz, salsa. There were comedy acts, too. In addition to Sly, performers included Stevie Wonder, B.B. King, Mahalia Jackson, Max Roach, Abbey Lincoln, Nina Simone, the Staple Singers, Gladys Knight & the Pips, the 5th Dimension, Ray Baretto, the Edwin Hawkins Singers, Mongo Santamaria, and Moms Mabley.

The quality and range of the music led to the festival being known as “the Black Woodstock,” referring to the three-day music festival that took place that August in upstate New York. Woodstock inspired a documentary that was one of the biggest hits of 1970. A young Martin Scorsese was one of the editors. There were hopes that the Harlem festival would lead to something similar, on television (the music was shot on video rather than film) if not in theaters.

The Harlem Cultural Festival, in 1969, from "Summer of Soul." Courtesy Searchlight Pictures. © 2021 20th Century Studios All Rights Reserved

Questlove’s resume is lengthy: drummer, bandleader, record producer, author, deejay, and teacher. He’s probably best-known for his nightly presence with the Roots, backing Jimmy Fallon and his guests on “The Tonight Show.”

The resume didn’t include film director (he did direct a Mary J. Blige music video, in 2002). Yet his omnivorous and eclectic musical tastes and knowledge made him a natural choice to handle the material.

“I will not hesitate to admit that of all the things I’ve done creatively this is the one I was really, really nervous about, and by nervous I mean scared,” he said. “A lot of times what I do creatively is behind a shield: behind a drum set, behind Jimmy, behind turntables.” Directing a film removed the shield.

Directing this particular film really removed it. “Summer of Soul” involved a degree of emotion and larger meaning Questlove hadn’t anticipated. “We realized that not only was this a movie, it was handing history back [to people].”

The festival was as much civic as musical event. Among those seen in the film are New York Mayor John Lindsay and a young Jesse Jackson. The documentary includes interviews Questlove shot with concertgoers who recall what the experience was like. They make plain what a personal impact the festival had.

“I’m so glad we made that decision,” to include interviews, Questlove said. “The emotional component of the film was something I wasn’t preparing for. I really didn’t know it was going to happen. It wasn’t like the Barbara Walters moment where you know she’s going to ask that question. It’s like a carrot on a stick, ‘I’m not going to cry, I’m not going to cry.’”

The documentary posed logistical challenges as well as emotional and artistic ones. “I learned the power of editing,” he said. “This is where I really learned that less is more.” (The final edit is just under two hours.) “Being cool is what you leave out, not what you leave in. That’s what I’m trying to process now.”

B.B. King performing at the Harlem Cultural Festival in 1969, featured in "Summer of Soul." Courtesy Searchlight Pictures. © 2021 20th Century Studios All Rights Reserved

In shaping the footage, Questlove found himself drawing on other parts of his artistic background. “I was wondering, could I take the same approach as DJing or putting a show together with this movie? That’s exactly what I did. So for starters, for five months I just kept it on a 24-hour loop, no matter where I was, in the house, or out in the world. If anything gave me goosebumps, then I took note of it. And I felt if there were 30 things that gave me goosebumps, we had a foundation.”

There are goosebumps, and then there are goosebumps. Which of the performers in the documentary would Questlove most want to have played with?

“Of course the obvious answer is Stevie Wonder,” he said. “But as far as musicianship and intensity, B.B. King’s set was on fire. So if I was vicariously one of those drummers during the set,” his voice happily trailed off.

Questlove found himself marveling at more than just the music. “We had to do maybe 2 percent adjustment on the audio. The music you hear in the movie is the dry rough mix, [from] the soundboard, the reference mix. It sounded perfect. For the life of me, I can’t figure out how 12 microphones were utilized in a way that’s so powerful.”

He was abashed to learn that the Roots use 103, so he’s wondering about reducing that number. He’s also working on another film, about Sly Stone. “This is not my last rodeo with telling our stories.”

Tony Lawrence hosted the Harlem Cultural Festival in 1969, featured in the documentary "Summer of Soul." Courtesy Searchlight Pictures. © 2021 20th Century Studios All Rights Reserved





















Mark Feeney can be reached at mark.feeney@globe.com.