There’s plenty to like about the Peabody Awards

The highlights include a number of my favorites. Steve McQueen’s anthology series “Small Axe” (Amazon) focuses in on the West Indian community in the UK. Michaela Coel’s “I May Destroy You” (HBO) is a stunning miniseries about a woman who was drugged and raped, along with the issues of consent among those in her small group of friends.

The winners of the 81st annual Peabody Awards, which pay tribute to top entertainment and media, were announced this week. And it’s an impressive little group of shows.

“The Good Lord Bird” (Showtime) is a thoroughly enjoyable and sarcastic miniseries about abolitionist John Brown. Ethan Hawke portrays Brown as a comic, mad, charismatic, and committed soul in a flashy, impressive performance. The miniseries “Unorthodox” (Netflix) is a compelling look at a woman trying to break away from her ultra-Orthodox Jewish community. It features a mind-blowingly good performance by Shira Haas, who also stars in “Shtisel.”

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” (CBS) brought us into Colbert’s home during the pandemic, where he provided us with a place not just for ethical outrage but for comfort and humor. And finally, the Peabodys honored the goofy but affecting comedy “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+), for its message about the way — and the way not — to lead people to greatness.

