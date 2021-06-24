Virtual author readings for June 27-July 3

TUESDAY

Hanna Halperin (”Something Wild”) is in conversation with Steve Almond at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books . . . Connie Biewald (”Truth Like Oil”) is in conversation with Patricia A. Smith at 7 p.m. at Belmont Books . . . Jamie Brenner (”Blush”) is in conversation with Helen Ellis at 7 p.m. at Wellesley Books (Tickets to the discussion cost $5, or $27.63 for a ticket and a copy of the book to pick up in the store, or $30.63 for a ticket and to have the book shipped) . . . Adam Gustavson (”The Froggies Do Not Want to Sleep”) reads at 7 p.m. at An Unlikely Story . . . Dariel Suarez (”The Playwright’s House”) is in conversation with Stacy Mattingly at 7 p.m. at The Silver Unicorn Bookstore.

WEDNESDAY

Alondra Bobadilla (“With Clipped Wings”) reads in-person at 6 p.m. at the Central branch of the Boston Public Library . . . Kevin M. McIntosh (”Class Dismissed”) is in conversation with Jane Hamilton at 7 p.m. at Harvard Bookstore . . . Emma Brodie (”Songs in Ursa Major”) is in conversation with Emma Gray at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith . . . Morgan Rogers (”Honey Girl”), Leah Johnson (”You Should See Me in a Crown” and “Rise to the Sun”), and Jas Hammonds (”We Deserve Monuments”) read at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books.

THURSDAY

Jennifer Weiner (”That Summer”) reads in-person and via Zoom at 7 p.m. at Titcomb’s Bookshop (Tickets to the discussion either in-person or on Zoom cost $24 and include a copy of the book, or $34 for a ticket and to have the book shipped).



