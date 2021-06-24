Boston Scientific buys out California medical manufacturer for $295 million

Boston Scientific said Thursday that it would pay up to $387 million, including potential milestone payments, for Farapulse, a California-based medical equipment manufacturer that developed a non-thermal method for cardiac ablation.

Cardiac ablation is a procedure commonly used to treat heart irregularities like atrial fibrillation. Most ablation therapies use heat. But some studies suggest that non-thermal ablation is easier for physicians and less intense for patients.

Some forms of ablation aren’t as “tissue-selective” and often cut “surrounding structures” along with the heart tissue, but the Farapulse system offers more precision, said Dr. Kenneth Stein, chief medical officer for rhythm management and global health policy at Boston Scientific, in an e-mail.