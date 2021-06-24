Boston Scientific buys out California medical manufacturer for $295 million

Boston Scientific said Thursday that it would pay up to $387 million, including potential milestone payments, for Farapulse, a California-based medical equipment manufacturer that developed a non-thermal method for cardiac ablation.
Cardiac ablation is a procedure commonly used to treat heart irregularities like atrial fibrillation. Most ablation therapies use heat. But some studies suggest that non-thermal ablation is easier for physicians and less intense for patients.
Some forms of ablation aren’t as “tissue-selective” and often cut “surrounding structures” along with the heart tissue, but the Farapulse system offers more precision, said Dr. Kenneth Stein, chief medical officer for rhythm management and global health policy at Boston Scientific, in an e-mail.
The acquisition comes just months after Farapulse got approval from the FDA to launch a US trial to evaluate its Pulsed Field Ablation system, which treats atrial fibrillation. In January, the company obtained regulatory approval to sell the product in Europe.
As part of the deal, Boston Scientific will pay $295 million upfront and up to an additional $92 million in payments over the next three years, should Farapulse complete “clinical and regulatory milestones,” according to a company statement.
“We continue to be aggressive in high-potential markets – investing in technologies that hold significant promise to change treatment paradigms,” said Scott Olson, president of rhythm management at Boston Scientific, in an e-mail.
Marlborough-based Boston Scientific currently owns a 27 percent stake in Farapulse, which it invested in back in 2014. Farapulse has approximately 50 employees. The deal is expected to close in the third quarter.
