Books (and libraries) were our great escape when we couldn’t go anywhere

If there was ever a year to seek escapism, understand the lives of others, or be moved to action, we just lived through it. During the long months of COVID-19, books offered doorways out of the reality and fears of day-to-day life, as well as windows into new worlds.

There’s no way to quantify the vanishing act contained in a good book, the access to landscapes never seen or imagined, wanderings into the lives of people never met, the potential and possibility. Books teach us, move us, expand our worlds, wake our conscience. They help us briefly forget where we are and what’s happening around us. They can help us confront or heal from personal heartbreak, political and social upheaval, or even a global pandemic.

Kate Flaim is a freelance writer, avowed voracious reader, and the daughter of a librarian. She sits on the board of the Cambridge Public Library Foundation, and she knows how to disappear into a book. But during COVID, her reading habits changed. “I read 80 books last year, and 52 so far this year. I usually read a lot of big, heavy, important books, but as 2020 ticked on, I just gave into what makes me feel great, and that’s really fun books, rom-coms, and romance.”

Among other authors, Flaim read Scottish author Jenny Colgan’s books during the pandemic, and so did I. I’d never heard of Jenny Colgan until after three friends, all readers of serious fiction, recommended her, somewhat guiltily. Colgan is described as a “writer of romantic comedy fiction,” the genre where “Bridget Jones’ Diary” resides. Colgan’s book titles reflect the sunny disposition of their contents, i.e.: “The Summer Seaside Kitchen,” “The Bookshop on the Corner,” “The Loveliest Chocolate Shop in Paris.” (She also writes for the Dr. Who series.)

They’re breezy, easy to read, and short. The youngish female protagonists abandon their boring, unsatisfying lives and fall into love and new careers in Parisian chocolate shops or end up with romance and pet puffins on remote Hebridean islands. There are no train wrecks or murders or politicians. They’re comfort food — the mashed potatoes of novels.

Abby Dinegar of Boston reads a book at Revival Cafe+Kitchen in May. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

“I saw 100 percent the same thing in other people,” Flaim admitted. “A desire for the escapism and travel aspect. These books are set in dreamy seasides or the Scottish Highlands. You can travel, forget what’s happening.”

It’s not news that reading habits and genres are affected by times of upheaval. Gothic romance, science fiction, hard-boiled detective fiction, they all have roots in times of political, social, or economic turbulence. And while readers may have been drawn to books about isolation at the beginning of COVID — Sylvia Plath’s “The Bell Jar” and Gabriel Garcia Marquez’s “100 Years of Solitude” both saw significant upticks in sales — national and international events other than the pandemic also significantly affected reading habits.

Kathy Penny, manager of collection services for the Cambridge Public Library, noted that, “In the very beginning of COVID-19, I saw an interest in the history of pandemics. I distinctly remember purchasing additional copies of ‘The Great Influenza: The Story of the Deadliest Pandemic in History’ by John Barry. Then, with the killing of George Floyd on May 25, 2020, a large spike in antiracist reads took hold. We stocked up on print and eBook copies of ‘Me and White Supremacy’ [Layla Saad], ‘Color of Law’ [Richard Rothstein], ‘How To Be An Anti-Racist’ [Ibram X. Kendi], and many more. From there, we started to foray into election season with a variety of politics-related book releases. ‘Too Much and Never Enough’ [Mary J. Trump], ‘A Promised Land’ [Barack Obama], and ‘Rage’ [Bob Woodward] were among our top movers last year.”

In ordinary times, the 16,557 libraries in the US public library system do a valiant job of keeping us supplied with books and other content, but COVID reminded us of just how crucial libraries are. They’re tied to our daily lives, our culture, and our sanity. Libraries often serve as community centers, with programming for children, seniors, non-native English speakers, job seekers, and many others. But in 2020 and 2021, their physical spaces were closed to the public for months. Still, most kept their virtual lights on, continued to provide no-contact access, and got creative.

As a result, in 2020, not only did reading habits change, but by necessity so did borrowing habits; libraries saw a significant shift as e-book usage soared.

Many libraries, including those in and around Boston, devoted extra funding to the purchase of e-readers, offering patrons broader access to electronic books and other content including magazines and films. OverDrive, a major distributor of e-books, audiobooks, and streaming video to libraries, reported that its clients worldwide collectively loaned out more than 289 million e-books, a 40 percent increase from 2019. Not surprisingly, the company attributed this shift to the pandemic, as digital book borrowing reached record highs during 2020. The Cambridge Public Library also saw eBook checkouts through another loan platform called Hoopla more than double between March 2020 and April 2021.

A sign at the Reference Desk at the Brookline Public LIbrary informs users about the offering of ebooks in 2011. During the pandemic, many libraries devoted extra funding to the purchase of e-readers, offering patrons broader access to electronic books and other content including magazines and films. Joanne Rathe/Globe Staff/file

However, many young and teen readers prefer a physical book to an e-book, explained Julie Roach, manager of youth services for Cambridge’s libraries. “Especially when so many of their educational and social-emotional needs were attempting to be met through screens during the pandemic.” Contactless pickup posed challenges for young readers, so Roach and other Cambridge library staff tackled their needs directly: “We tried to support their needs by dropping off large deposits of library books and free giveaway books outside at food pantries, housing developments, and our branch libraries.”

The “new normal” is affecting every facet of society, including library spaces. Penny is looking forward to Cambridge library’s ongoing work; “We’ve learned a lot during our closure about operating virtual programs and book groups and being able to engage a wider audience outside of our library walls. We’ll continue to explore ways we can connect with our patrons both in person and via virtual platforms, which we’ve all had a chance to become more familiar with in the past year.”

Along with virtual story hours, Wi-Fi hotspots, virtual karaoke for seniors (in Madison County, Ky.), and truly innovative opportunities (such as Book Yak on a Kayak in Middletown, Conn., where people met out on the water in kayaks to discuss books), libraries moved past the reference desk and out into the community.

Cambridge has also put a new twist on summer reading this year by combining youth, teens, and adults in its Book Adventures program, which will recommend books, resources, and activities both in and outside of the library’s buildings. “It was a long standing goal to combine summer reading programs so there was one experience for everyone.” said Penny. “The pandemic accelerated that process for us. Summer reading can be seen as a youth experience, and we wanted to change that.”

Now that the world, and our libraries, are reopening, reading habits are likely to swing back toward where they began, or settle at another kind of new normal.

Jen Barnes of Brookline is one of the people who encouraged me to read Colgan. “Her books got me through some dark nights,” she said. “Colgan’s characters were eating in restaurants, bumping into each other on the street, doing things we couldn’t do for over a year. But now, I feel like I never want to read another one of her books. I feel like I’m resurfacing from a dream where I was living vicariously on the Isle of Skye.”

Our tastes may change with the times, but some things never will. With books, we can always be transported.

Beth Jones can be reached at beth.jones7@gmail.com.