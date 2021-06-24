Cloud & Spirits opens in Cambridge; Contessa rises in Back Bay

Openings: Following a warm-up run as pop-up Mikkusu Sando during the pandemic, Cambridge restaurant Cloud & Spirits (795 Main St.) has debuted. After a soft opening, it begins regular Wednesday-Sunday hours this week. From Blackfin Collective (Love Art Sushi), the restaurant features a Korean-inspired menu by chef Katie Cheung, who previously worked at Kamakura, Menton, and other area fine-dining spots. “She is making everything by hand and sourcing seasonally,” says Blackfin’s Ronald Liu. “It’s really cool to work with her.” Think: spaghetti with kimchi butter and a spring bibimbap with peas and maitake mushrooms. Yes, you definitely attended several bachelorette parties in this space over the years. It used to be Cuchi Cuchi.

Contessa (3 Newbury St.), the rooftop restaurant at swank hotel redo The Newbury Boston, is now serving tonnato crudo; tortellini en brodo; prosciutto, robiola, and black truffle pizza; and classic veal Milanese overlooking the Public Garden. It comes from New York-based Major Food Group (Carbone, Dirty French, Sadelle’s), which also runs the ground-level Street Bar in the hotel.

Advertisement

Chinatown has two new noodle shops. Waku-Waku Ramen & Sake (2 Tyler St.) offers multiple varieties of ramen, along with Japanese appetizers and a handful of rice dishes. It’s in the former Suishaya space. And, where China King once served Peking duck feasts, Ten Second Yunnan Rice Noodles (60 Beach St.) has arrived. The owners also operate Ten Second Noodles House in Allston. There is a related franchise, Shi Miao Dao, in Quincy.

Reopening: Prairie Fire (242 Harvard St.), a Brookline destination for pizza and other wood-fired fare from the team behind Steel & Rye, is back after a renovation and menu revamp. New executive chef Andrew Iacono (SingleThread Farms, Alinea) is on board, too. A backyard beer garden will open in the coming months.

Coming soon: Liberty & MAIN, an American bistro, lands at Legacy Place (500 Legacy Place) in Dedham this summer. It’s a project from Michael Feighery, former CEO and president of the Smith & Wollensky Group.

Advertisement

Devra First can be reached at devra.first@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @devrafirst.