Fans discover new Celtics head coach Ime Udoka is engaged to this Hollywood celebrity

The news that Ime Udoka will soon take over as head coach of the Boston Celtics had basketball fans poring over his biography — and discovering he boasts an A-list Hollywood connection: He’s engaged to actress Nia Long.

Long, 50, famous for her roles in “Boyz n the Hood,” “Soul Food,” and “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” and Udoka, 43, went public with their romance in 2010, and welcomed a son, Kez, in 2011. They became engaged in 2015, but apparently fans shouldn’t expect to hear wedding bells at TD Garden anytime soon.

“Love is complicated, let’s just start there,” Long told Essence in 2020. “And then you start a marriage, which I’ve never been married. And there’s a reason for that because I don’t know that I need to say ‘I do’ to prove to you that I love you. But also, what does marriage really [mean]… that you own me now and I own you? I don’t get that part.”