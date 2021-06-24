It always leads to sex

Q. I’m 35 and have two teenage kids and am divorced. I’ve been single for 10 years — sort of. I’ve dated on and off over these last 10 years, but no serious relationships. I’m pretty sure the problem is me. I notice that I self-sabotage. There’s one red flag and I shut it down, or I sleep with them on the first date and then feel ashamed, or disrespected, or like I disrespected them, or ... whatever. Some of these guys have been really nice guys, but I always feel really pressured right away.

I know that I’m grown and have the capability of saying no, but it’s easier to give in and then ditch them. I really dislike online dating but I do understand it’s the most common way to meet someone. I find it overwhelming. I find that I want to give everyone a chance but the conversations are either sexually charged or just really insipid. I want something real, something long-lasting but how do I get past myself?

SABOTAGE

A. First, therapy. If you can talk about shame and self-sabotage with a professional, you might gain some tools for connecting with other people in a way that makes you comfortable. This pressure isn’t good for you.

Second, maybe apps aren’t for you. Yes, they make it easier to meet a lot of people at once, but the back and forth happens quickly. Sometimes there’s this need to figure stuff out in one night so everyone can move on to the next swipe. You’re having trouble making significant connections, so you might need to find a method of meeting people that allows for a better pace. In a more open world, there are clubs, activities ... more ways to engage. Start by signing up for a few groups (in person or virtual) that allow you to actually talk to other people, even if they’re not single. It’s all about expanding your network. If you like a sport, books, movies, etc., find like-minded people.

Third, dates can happen at lunchtime. They can be walks. Haven’t we learned that during the pandemic? If you really want to talk, without the talk being about what might happen after dinner, get outside and do an activity with someone. Find a new way to bond. One idea (if you’re in or around Boston): the deCordova Sculpture Park. You can chat about the weird-looking stuff on the lawn.

Please keep us posted — and good luck.

MEREDITH





READERS RESPOND:

Take a year off from dating. Just stop. You should have other interests in your life just for you, for your own enjoyment. And you can add a new one or two. This will build a life that’s enjoyable. Once you’ve made it a year, then you can jump back into the dating pool again.

HARRISBSTONE





“I know that I’m grown and have the capability of saying no, but it’s easier to give in and then ditch them.” If you take this approach in your love life, letter writer, you more than likely take it in all areas of your life. I appreciate that you’d rather not deal with life’s difficulties, but you’ve had enough life experience by now to know that no matter how hard you try, you cannot avoid them. If you don’t want to change your mind-set, no amount of expensive therapy is going to persuade you to behave otherwise.

AULDYIN





I’d typically say give yourself a break about having sex soon after meeting someone; if it’s what you want, for the right reasons, then who cares how soon it is? But you’re admitting that it’s for some [unhealthy] reason. So go talk this out with a therapist. You’re halfway there already since you know you have a problem. Good luck.

LUPELOVE





Why are conversations either charged or insipid? Are you interested in getting to know other people as human beings with their own interests, experiences, and ideas? I actually don’t mean my comment to be really critical; I just think that you do actually have the ability to shift the conversation toward things beyond the superficial, and if you take ownership there you might actually have the chance to get to know someone in a meaningful way.

PRINCEHANS

