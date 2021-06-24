The secret is out about Blind Tiger in Portland

The urban guesthouse, formerly The Danforth inn, is located in the rapidly-emerging West End neighborhood and housed in a gracious 19th-century mansion. The rich details of the historic property remain (thankfully), including 13 fireplaces, elaborate woodwork, a grand staircase, original maple and oak floors, curved walls, bay windows, a widow’s watch, and a subterranean billiard room that once served as a “blind tiger,” a secret place to imbibe during Prohibition.

We can always identify a Lark Hotels property, without ever looking at its name. Count on it being in a great location in a popular destination. It’s a unique building, probably historic, redone with wit and whimsy, combining nostalgic touches with contemporary flourish. Inside, details and décor are selected to tell a story that connects to the locale and community. Some Lark properties follow this formula better than others. But the Lark folks were definitely at the top of their game with the redo of the Blind Tiger in Portland, Maine, one of our favorite places to stay in the city.

Working with those rich architectural features, the design-firm Elder & Ash Lark-ified the property, adding whimsical touches: splashes of bold color, contemporary art, modern light fixtures, and one-of-a-kind furnishings. The result is a sweet spot between old and new, historic and contemporary, nostalgic and up-to-date.

“We spent a year traveling around the Northeast collecting well-loved furniture, art, and lighting to layer into the design,” says Rob Blood, founder and president of Lark Hotels and principal at Elder & Ash. “There’s art from Flea-for-all in Portland, vintage furniture from Finch in Hudson, accessories from Antiques USA in Arundel, and the list goes on. These items are combined with new furniture and custom art, setting the stage for what we hope is a great stay experience.”

There’s a generous amount of public gathering space, including two front living rooms with working fireplaces and cozy couches and chairs, and the aforementioned speakeasy-style, downstairs billiard room, a perfect place to enjoy your BYO glass of wine or cocktail. A pantry filled with grab-and-go snacks and individual jars of French-press coffee ready to brew is a convenient guest perk.

Nine guestrooms and suites, with original architectural details, including wood floors and fireplaces, have been individually designed, featuring rich textures, lush linens, and modern baths. Décor details pay tribute to a local Portland insider — artist, writer, musician. Guests also receive a note from the insider with tips on what to see and do, and where to sup and sip in the city, offering various points of view, and providing a very playful sense of place.

“Our premise is that when people come to stay at a guesthouse in Portland, Maine, rather than a big box hotel, they’re looking for a bit of inside information, and to have locally-inspired experiences,” Blood says. “We thought what better way for that to happen than to connect them with locals! So, we partnered with nine locals and asked them to welcome our guests to Portland through their eyes.”

For example, guests staying in the Baxter Room will find a note from Cait Bourgault, a lifestyle photographer based in Maine, suggesting her “favorite places for adventure, delicious food, and everything in between.” These include a walk in Portland’s 32-acre Baxter Woods, a visit to the Fore River Sanctuary, and a stop at Holy Donut, among several other ideas. In the Empire Record room, guests receive a letter from Spencer Albee, a well-known local musician, who points them in the direction of Bull Moose Music (great vinyl), Sherman’s Books (great local indie bookstore), Nickelodeon (a small movie theater downtown), Ruski’s (one of the best dive bars in America), and several other of his favorite haunts.

“We find that we get the most out of a trip when we know someone in town who can tell us where to go and what to do,” says Blood. “We set out to create that same experience, as if we had a well-connected friend in town.”

And better yet if your well-connected friend in town lives at the reimagined Blind Tiger, where you can make yourself at home.

Blind Tiger, 163 Danforth St., Portland, Maine, 207-879-8755; www.blindtigerportland.com. Room rates start at around $400 for certain rooms.

Diane Bair and Pamela Wright can be reached at bairwright@gmail.com