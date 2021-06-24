A 1970s fixer-upper on a New Hampshire lake draws new owners with its ‘family vibe’

The split-level ranch is on a quiet cove surrounded by 14 acres of conservation land with views of Rattlesnake Mountain. Kachmar, who spent his childhood summers on Squam Lake and lived for a time in Colorado, relishes reconnecting with the outdoors and instilling that appreciation in their three young children. During the summer, the family hikes, canoes, kayaks, paddle boards, and watches the wildlife. “The cove is an Airbnb for birds,” Kachmar says. “We hung bird prints so we can identify what we see.”

What does a couple do when one adores the ocean and the other dreams of the mountains? Sam Kachmar and Maggie Currier found the perfect compromise: a 1970s fixer-upper on Squam Lake in Sandwich, New Hampshire. “The beach houses we looked at were on top of each other, and I wanted privacy since we live in the city,” says Kachmar, principal of Cambridge-based Sam Kachmar Architects. “I’d find 40 acres on a mountain and she’d say no because there wasn’t water. This works for both of us.”

When the couple closed on the 3-acre property two summers ago, they immediately went to work clearing the overgrown land. “We set the kids down on the ground and just started ripping stuff out,” Kachmar says. He also shored up the deck, created a patio below it, rebuilt the dock, and stained the home’s exterior siding bright red. “It felt more like a teardown than a rehab, but there was a cozy, family vibe that resonated with us,” he says.

Resurrecting the interior involved purging 1970s holdovers, including shaggy brown carpet and an infrared heat lamp, which Kachmar imagines kept meals warm until folks rolled in from the lake. While the ceilings are lined with solid knotty pine boards, the walls are covered with redwood veneer paneling, reminiscent of basements and dens of the era. Kachmar decided to lean into it. “I worked with a carpenter who used to say, ‘Dance with the girl who brung ya,’” he says. “It’s such a true statement. Trying to turn this into a modern farmhouse wouldn’t have gone over well.”

The kitchen’s contact paper backsplash, laminate countertops, and dishwasher — bearing a Post-it Note warning, “Do Not Use!” — all had to go. Kachmar gutted the space but preserved the efficient U-shaped configuration. New maple cabinets, soapstone counters, and an industrial gooseneck faucet are up-to-date but not out of place. The peninsula separates the kitchen from the pine Shaker dining table and chairs made by Tappan Chairs, a historical workshop in Sandwich. “It’s important to have local things,” Kachmar says.

On the other side of the central chimney that pierces the 15-plus-foot gable ceiling, a 1950s Persian rug and modern sectional elevate the living room. The family gathers around the fireplace on chilly summer evenings or after ice skating and skiing in the winter. Along the lake side of the house, sliders open onto the deck. Stairs lead down to a path to the dock. For movie nights, there’s a family room just below.

In keeping with lake house tradition, the most-used summertime space is the rebuilt screened porch. Currier outfitted it with another dining ensemble by Tappan Chairs, this time scavenged from the transfer station swap shop, plus new, comfy, upholstered pieces. The focus is the 270-degree view of the water and the mountain. “It’s like being in the middle of a nature show,” Kachmar says.

Everything about the woodsy escape embraces lake life. Currier and Kachmar love it all, even the wood paneling. “The house fits well in this place,” Kachmar says. “We brought new life to it.”

Architect: Sam Kachmar Architects

Builder: K-Mac Professional Home Builders, kmac-homebuilders.com

Kachmar stained the vertical siding bright red and the trim brown to highlight the home’s architectural details. matt delphenich

The painting above the fireplace is by California artist Tracey Sylvester Harris. matt delphenich

Bird prints hang throughout the house to help the family identify local wildlife. “One day there are fifteen painted ducks hanging out, the next day you see buffleheads,” Kachmar says. matt delphenich

A map of Squam Lake hangs in the dining room. “It’s one of the rockiest New Hampshire lakes, so it’s not a great place to learn how to boat,” Kachmar says. matt delphenich

Pendleton blankets add color and warmth to every bed, including the one in the primary bedroom. matt delphenich

The kitchen before it was renovated. Sam Kachmar Architects

Kachmar replaced what he deemed the “kitschy cool” 1970s kitchen with classic cabinetry that works with the natural wood interior. “Rodents had infested the kitchen,” he says. ”We needed to take it apart and start over.” matt delphenich

Marni Elyse Katz is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.