Five things to do, June 28-July 11

Embark on a virtual journey with author Jeff Shesol and Washington Post columnist E.J. Dionne as they discuss Shesol’s new book, Mercury Rising: John Glenn, John Kennedy, and the New Battleground of the Cold War. New archival sources and previously unpublished notes help recount the first space flight to orbit the earth. 5:30 p.m. Register for the free talk at masshist.org .

2. Starting July 1: Celebrate Independence Day

Ring in the Fourth of July over four days with Boston Harborfest. Step back in time during the 2nd Massachusetts Regiment reenactments, walk the Freedom Trail, march to the beat of a parade to the Old State House, and watch the sky explode with fireworks on July 3. Free; find details at bostonharborfest.com.

3. Starting July 2: A Fan-tastic Weekend

Venture into the world of comic fandom at the annual Northeast ComicCon. Visit vendors for collectibles and memorabilia, sing at Celebrity Fan-tasy Karaoke, compete in cosplay contests, and get autographs and photos with fan faves. Held at the Boxboro Regency Hotel & Conference Center through July 4. Tickets start at $27.50; kids 10 and under attend free. Register at necomiccons.com.

4. July 10: Porch Jams

Jive to the infectious jams of Jesse Dee live in concert at historic Hale Farm in downtown Beverly. The Arlington singer-songwriter has been described as a “tough-but-tender” soul artist. He’s opened for the likes of soul legends Al Green and Etta James. Seating is outdoors on the lawn. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and tickets start at $29.50 at thecabot.org.

5. July 11: Lawn Party

Put on your best Regency-era finery and whisk yourself away to the Jane Austen Garden Party on the 19th-century estate at Gore Place. With archery, lawn games, and lemonade, you’ll feel just like one of the characters in Austen’s celebrated novels. Tickets start at $35 and include a showcase box with sweets and savories. 2 p.m. Register at goreplace.org.

