Home design ideas: A bedroom with a loft provides an escape for young sisters

1 The dual-toned Moroccan wool rug by J.D. Staron adds depth and makes the room feel more mature.

When Annsley McAleer’s clients asked her to devise a scheme for their daughters’ bedroom in their new summer home in Ogunquit, Maine, she knew just what colors to choose. “I knew the girls were at an age where they would be interested in blues and greens, so I showed them different options in this color range,” says the designer, whose own daughters are the same age. The clients did have one request: that McAleer design a loft to run across the top of the room as a cozy escape. “It’s just wide enough for them to go up and read,” McAleer says, “or just get away.”

The owners of this Ogunquit summer house asked the designer to create a loft in their young daughters' bedroom.

2 McAleer designed the upholstered beds, one of which is a trundle for sleepovers. She chose a peacock-blue cotton poplin by Schumacher for the base and a linen/cotton blend fabric by John Robshaw for the headboard. The cotton voile coverlets and paisley quilts are also by John Robshaw.

3 Custom roman shades made from linen by Ferran add color to the whitewashed, nickel gap wall paneling. Natural wood beams run throughout the exposed timber frame home.

4 To embellish the cathedral ceiling, McAleer commissioned decorative painter Pauline Curtiss of Patina Designs to create a cement tile-like pattern with a bohemian twist. “The ceiling is so high, I wanted to do something interesting to warm it up,” McAleer says.

5 The handmade chandelier by Stray Dog Designs features spiky papier-mâché leaves that play off the ceiling pattern.

6 Chase Construction crafted the ladder and railing for the loft. “We designed the irregular balusters with a farmhouse feel in keeping with the style of the house,” McAleer says.

