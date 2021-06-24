Letters to the editor of the Globe Magazine

While I’m happy to respect Andy Levinsky’s preferences about handshaking (Perspective, May 23), breathlessly referring to casual physical contact as “a form of germ warfare” goes beyond overstatement into the realm of the hyperbolic. If Levinsky is interested in preventing a return to the routine common cold in the “After Times,” he’d do better to get worked up about reasonable sick time for employees, particularly in retail and food service. Employees who have to work through having a cold because they don’t have enough sick days don’t need to shake any hands to make a lot of people sick. If every employee is both able and encouraged to call in sick when not well, we’ll all be a lot healthier, handshakes or not.

Jon Kiparsky

Belmont

I’m not a doctor or an epidemiologist, but is it possible that the transference of germs (by handshakes and other close human contact) is actually necessary to keep our immune systems active and healthy? During the Civil War, doctors were surprised that the big strong farm boys died at a much more alarming rate from disease than did the seemingly less healthy city boys. Only later was it realized that many of these farm boys had lived such isolated lives that their immune systems had never developed to be able to fight off [the] diseases that they were now being exposed to in the close quarters of combat.

ColDax

posted on bostonglobe.com

Keep the hand sanitizer and paper towels out but let’s get back to being human again — and a handshake and hug are being human!

57 Channels

posted on bostonglobe.com

I agree with the author: Handshakes are gross. Just think of how many times you’ve shaken the hand of someone who just used the bathroom and didn’t wash up afterward? *shudder*

Meow Mix

posted on bostonglobe.com

Family Ties

After reading Mitty Mirrer’s Connections (“My Gold Star Buddy,” May 23), I am hoping and praying with all my heart that Maksym’s wish comes true sooner rather than later.

Meg Singer

Norfolk

Justice Delayed

I was born just as the Freedom Riders began their journey (“Justice Obstructed,” June 6). It’s disheartening to look back over 60 years and see how little progress has been made. It’s obvious now, in 2021, that the bravery and sacrifice of those in 1961 has resulted in baby steps and a lot of recent backsliding. Hopefully books like Patricia Sullivan’s will be reminders of how far we have left to go, and we’ll achieve in our lifetime what those riders set out to do so long ago.

Maureen Milliken

Belgrade Lakes, Maine

RFK [authorized] wiretaps on MLK and other African-Americans. JFK connected to MLK to acquire Black votes, which helped him to win Illinois and the presidency. It was never about freedom, but about leveraging people of color. We are here 60 years later and we are still discussing freedom and equality for people of color. If a country truly wants equality, it should not take hundreds of years to achieve it!

Mr.Celtic

posted on bostonglobe.com

As one slips into the broadly disparaged category of “old white man,” one can reflect on memories. [In the 1960s, I was a student at] a state college. Civil rights were very much part of our political concern on campus. I became an activist and signed up to go South to take part in Freedom Summer. Something had to be done and “we” could do it. This article brought back the memory of my mother’s reaction to my plan, which I had not “cleared” with her. When she read of the violence in Alabama and Mississippi, the thought of my volunteering drove her to collapse, literally. Ultimately, I had to relent. This article, though, brought back feelings of being a citizen at a time of political turmoil, of different generational viewpoints about the responsibility of citizens, and of being in a position to choose a course. I wanted to go toward history, while the Black people of the Deep South were experiencing history being thrust upon them, with dogs and firehoses, bricks and calumny, all in the smoky air of that time.

nahantjim

posted on bostonglobe.com

Top Dogs

Who knew the country had gone so pet crazy that we spent over $100 billion on our pets (“The Great Pandemic Puppy Gold Rush,” June 6). We were fortunate to get a wonderful Boykin puppy from Thunder Gulch Boykins in South Carolina. It’s sad to learn how prevalent scammers are, but that’s the world we live in. It’s been the perfect time to get a puppy, which gave us joy during this global crisis.

Jim Deveau

Wenham

As a veterinarian, I know about puppy mill puppies. I paid $450 for my pandemic puppy, to New Life For Paws rescue, which saves puppies from street life in Aruba and flies them to foster homes on the East Coast. No real self-respecting breeder sells their puppies to the highest bidder; reputable breeders match their pup’s temperament to that of their new family, and want the dog back if circumstances change even years down the road.

Dr. Karen Fine

Shrewsbury

In a whole article detailing the hardships that people spending over $1,000 on a dog are having to get them, there is almost no mention of the multiple rescue organizations that bring homeless animals from down South and even other countries. Oh, and the mention that they might be spending more on vet bills with pure breeds? A sturdy street dog won’t add those costs.

Peg Preble

Jamaica Plain

Shelters and rescues need to be more flexible when it comes to the “requirements” they set for new dog owners. I know that because I live in an apartment and don’t have a fenced-in yard or an established relationship with a vet, so my odds of getting a dog from a shelter are quite slim. That’s what pushes so many people to these “puppy mills.”

CWPzzz

posted on bostonglobe.com

I feel sorriest for the dogs at the focus of this story. The high prices they are reportedly commanding do NOT benefit the dogs. The people who buy them during pandemic times must be prepared for the inevitable adjustment (the sidebar on how to do this is great). I just shudder to think of how many dogs will end up howling indoors all day out of loneliness while their owners work.

WistaView

posted on bostonglobe.com

