Outdoor spaces abound in this contemporary Truro house

Friends introduced them to architect Shawn Harris of Sixteen on Center at a gallery opening in Provincetown. “Eighteen hundred- to 2,200-square-foot homes are our sweet spot,” Harris says. “It’s large enough to play with volumes so that they feel bigger than they are, but small enough that people can live responsibly.” Bellonci and Fontenot’s finished home came in at 1,700 square feet.

Christopher Bellonci and Edouard Fontenot knew that finding the right person to design a new home on their 3½-acre lot on the Cape Cod National Seashore in Truro was going to be essential. The architect would have to navigate tricky geographical terrain as well as devise an efficient, compact footprint for the house. The couple wanted a modest but functional home where they could eventually live full time, half of the year, comfortably into old age.

While the couple furnished a list of must-haves — a floating staircase, a fantastic kitchen, public spaces large enough for a party, a screened porch, and multiple decks — Harris’s starting point was the site itself. The most significant consideration was the steep hill on the south side, which he wanted to embrace rather than excavate. “It’s easier to level the ground, but we made great efforts to work with the slope and site constraints,” he says.

Before putting pencil to paper, Harris settled into the site, observing the light and landscape for an afternoon. Following numerous iterations that preserved the overall vision and the clients’ budget, Harris landed on a design that nestles the dwelling into the hill on one end and perches it just above the ground on the other. A series of terraces and decks follow the topography. The resulting multi-level arrangement lends the feel of distinct outdoor rooms and suits the scale of the house. “By the time we closed in on the mass of the home, we couldn’t have moved it a foot in any direction,” Harris says.

Since the hill precluded orienting the home to the south, Harris found other ways to fill it with sunlight. He stretched the living spaces along the western face, then positioned the steel staircase in the southwest corner to bring in the most light. “A stairway provides opportunity for a double-height volume with double-height windows that let light penetrate deep into the building,” he says. It also delivers unobstructed views of lush greenery and spectacular sunsets. “Coming down the stairs with all these windows and views is incredible,” Fontenot says. “I think, Just look at what surrounds us.”

At the northwest corner, a shed roof opens to the west and transom windows pull light into the living room on two sides. A Jotul gas fireplace from Norway keeps things cozy in the winter. “Wood fires tug at my heartstrings, but although gas isn’t as romantic, we use it every day,” Fontenot says. “We’re not going to want to chop wood when we’re 70.”

The cheerful kitchen draws light from the front and back. Mostly, its zip comes from the bright yellow linoleum floor — a cost-effective material that’s easy on the feet — and electric blue cabinetry. An oak bookshelf that wraps the island is an ode to the one in Fontenot’s great-grandmother’s kitchen in Louisiana. Fontenot also shows off the hydraulic lift for his Kitchen-Aid mixer — a favorite feature for the avid home cook who began writing a food column for The Provincetown Independent last fall.

French doors in front of the island open to the screened porch, expanding the living area. The couple especially appreciates the setup when entertaining, as guests spill easily from inside the house to the porch to the deck. Harris explains that when spaces become extensions of other spaces, they seem larger than they actually are. The open staircase beyond the dining table creates a similar impression. “The eye claims the space below the stair as part of the dining area,” he says.

Avoiding dedicated passageways helped save on square footage. The dining room doubles as circulation to the primary suite on the second floor. “With a modestly-sized home, you have to be comfortable with rooms performing more than one function,” Harris says. The back entry hall accesses the kitchen and the office/guest room with convertible desk/bed. Sliders open onto a small back patio where guests can find privacy for morning coffee or where Bellonci can take a work call.

The design delivers everything the couple needs, practically and psychologically. Bellonci sums up their experience, saying, “This house gives us the art and beauty of why we love living here.”

MORE PHOTOS:

Slate-colored clapboards and a teak door bring contemporary details to the exterior, while the shed roofline and cedar shingles connect it to the Cape Cod of the past. nat rea

Sixteen on Center crafted the cabinets, which have integrated, concealed pulls, using maple painted in Benjamin Moore Royal Blue, as well as unpainted oak. nat rea

The homeowners mix high and low in the living room with a Noguchi table, a chair from Ikea with a yellow slipcover, and a blue modern lounge chair found on Craigslist. nat rea

A Modfire smokeless chiminea (at right) uses ethanol. nat rea

Homeowner Christopher Bellonci bought the chicken painting off the wall of a restaurant in Provincetown. His father made the orange alabaster sculpture under the stairs. nat rea

Marni Elyse Katz is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.