For sale: Wee but winsome homes, in Andover and Acton

LOT SIZE 0.05 acres

BEDROOMS 3 BATHS 1.5

LAST SOLD FOR $127,500 in 1994

PROS Just a block from Andover’s Main Street and its restaurants, library, and nearby commuter rail station, this 1860 Colonial has a newer roof and siding. Enter by way of an enclosed porch with slatted jalousie windows. At right, the living and dining rooms both feature bow windows and glowing hardwood floors. The kitchen has stainless appliances and a double sink, plus a powder room by the back door. Up the staircase, adorned with a stained-glass window, you’ll find three bedrooms with painted wood floors and a bath with a skylight. Laundry is in the basement, along with a newer boiler and hot water heater. CONS Some dated features, such as ceiling tiles and worn upstairs floors.

The kitchen of 6 Florence Street, Andover.

The Carroll Group, RE/MAX Partners, 978-475-2100, Andover-TopBroker.com

$549,000

41 MAPLE STREET / ACTON

41 Maple Street, Action.

SQUARE FEET 1,094

LOT SIZE 0.25 acres

BEDROOMS 3 BATHS 1.5

LAST SOLD FOR $315,000 in 2013

PROS This 1875 Colonial is a stone’s throw from the South Acton commuter rail station and the Assabet River Rail Trail. The side entrance leads into an updated kitchen with granite counters, stainless appliances, cherry cabinets, and an adjacent powder room. On the other side of a breakfast bar, the dining room has a built-in china cabinet and access to a screened porch. A deck off the kitchen steps down to a large yard with a patio, shed, and studio. The front living room and a bedroom round out the all-hardwood first floor. Upstairs, two more carpeted bedrooms share a bath equipped with side-by-side washer and dryer. CONS Trees provide a natural buffer, but the property abuts the train tracks.

The interior of 41 Maple Street, Action.

Zur Attias, The Attias Group, 978-621-0734, zur@theattiasgroup.com

