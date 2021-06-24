Small plunge pool + plastic privacy hedge = instant backyard oasis in Cohasset

Opportunity for private outdoor living space was a major motivator behind Alison and Stephen Sheffield’s decision to move from a Back Bay condo to a Cape in Cohasset. While the family thrived in the city, the couple — she’s an interior designer, he’s a fine art photographer — and their two sons, Finley, 13, and Milo, 16, embraced their new life with gusto. Thanks to Alison’s vision and the family’s elbow grease, they slowly transformed the property’s side yard from a look-but-don’t-linger formal garden with pea gravel paths and a sundial into a family-friendly, stay-all-day gem.

“We spent the first summer weeding mint, not realizing how invasive it was,” Alison says with a laugh. “By the fall we threw up our hands and had a bi-level patio and plunge pool put in.” The hybrid gunite pool/hot tub, inspired by the one the couple enjoyed during their honeymoon on Grenada, is 8 feet in diameter and 5-feet deep with a submerged built-in seat that runs halfway around the interior. The pool cover? A giant, black swan raft that Alison named Pam. It even has its own hashtag: #pamtheblackswan.