Atlantic White Shark Conservancy launches two new receivers that detect sharks in real-time off Cape Cod

The devices were deployed off of Nauset Beach in Orleans and Lecount Hollow Beach in Wellfleet, the conservancy said in an Instagram post on Thursday.

The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy on Wednesday launched two new receivers that detect tagged white sharks in real-time off the coast of Cape Cod.

A feature of the conservancy’s Sharktivity app that notifies users when a tagged white shark has been detected through the receivers launched last September, the organization said at the time.

“When a shark that’s been tagged with an acoustic transmitter swims within 500 yards of a real-time receiver, a notification is immediately sent to scientists and to local beach officials where there is cell reception,” Cynthia Wigren, the chief executive officer of the conservancy, said in a September statement.

Wigren cautioned at the time that only sharks that have been tagged by scientists will be detected, and beachgoers shouldn’t interpret a lack of notifications to mean that the water is safe.

In September, five of the receivers were launched off of Chatham, Orleans, Wellfleet, and Truro.

