Bear struck by van in Marion on Route 195; another bear struck and killed by cars on Mass. Turnpike in Warren

“The van was towed and the passenger, an elderly male from New Bedford, was taken to his doctor’s appointment by an ambulance that responded to the scene,” Procopio said. “We notified the Environmental Police of a possibly injured black bear in the area.”

State Police spokesman David Procopio said the bear struck Thursday was hit by the ambulance on 195 westbound in Marion around 9:43 a.m. There were no injuries to the driver of the van, owned by Alert Ambulance Services, or the patient, Procopio said in a statement.

A medical van transporting a patient to a doctor’s appointment struck a bear on Interstate 195 in Marion on Thursday morning, but the animal didn’t appear to be “Boo Boo,” the black bear that’s been spotted roaming a number of South Shore communities in recent weeks , officials said.

Advertisement

He said the scene was cleared at 10:22 a.m.

“We have no reason to think this is the bear that has been spotted in South Shore towns; there are certainly many bears in the woods,” Procopo wrote.

The incident Thursday followed an earlier case Wednesday night in Warren, when a bear was fatally struck around 9:22 p.m. on the Mass. Pike eastbound, according to State Police.

The Warren bear, Procopio said, “entered the left lane and was struck by a 2012 Honda Civic operated by a woman from New York state. Thankfully neither she, nor her adult male passenger or two male juvenile passengers were injured, but sadly the bear was killed.”

He said two other vehicles couldn’t avoid striking the bear in the roadway. The drivers of those vehicles also weren’t hurt, Procopio said, and the road was cleared at 10:15 p.m. Only the Civic required a tow from the scene, he said.

Boo Boo, meanwhile, has remained busy.

He was spotted last week in Duxbury and prior locales have included Hanson, Whitman, Hingham, Marshfield, Scituate, Norwell, and Cohasset. Boo Boo’s travels have spawned the Twitter account “@southshorebear,” which chronicles his journey across the area.

Advertisement

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.





Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.