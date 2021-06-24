Boston firefighter whose father died battling blaze in 1994 promoted to district chief

On Thursday, 27 years to the day when Minehan succumbed to his injuries, his son, fourth-generation Boston firefighter Joseph P. Minehan, was promoted to district chief, officials said.

Boston Fire Lieutenant Stephen F. Minehan sacrificed his life on June 24, 1994, while courageously working to save his fellow firefighters during a nine-alarm blaze in Charlestown.

The Boston Fire Department confirmed the news via Twitter.

“Today is the 27th anniversary of the Line of Duty Death of Lieutenant Stephen F. Minehan, who lost his life saving the lives of 2 of his brother Firefighters,” the department tweeted. “A special day as Commissioner [John] Dempsey promotes his son, 4th Generation, Joseph P. Minehan to District Fire Chief.”

Dempsey had also marked the occasion with a Twitter post of his own.

He wrote that Stephen Minehan “paid the ultimate sacrifice trying to save 2 other firefighters at a 9 alarm fire in Charlestown. The 2 firefighters were rescued but Steve lost his life. Today I have the honor of promoting his son Joe to District Chief.”

His father, during that fateful day in 1994, didn’t hesitate to place himself in harm’s way to save his co-workers, officials said at the time.

The late BFD Lieutenant Stephen Minehan. BFD

Witnesses told fire officials they saw a 14-foot runabout on fire next to a pier before the pier and warehouse fire started at 12:30 a.m., then-Boston Fire Department spokesman Steve MacDonald told reporters at the time.

Stephen Minehan, a 20-year veteran and Dorchester father of four, died while looking for two fellow firefighters lost in the blaze in the vacant warehouse. The two missing firefighters were found, unconscious, and rushed to a Connecticut hospital, the Globe reported at the time.

Minehan, 44 at the time, was directing three firefighters in the rescue attempt when he apparently lost his way in the thick smoke and heat and perished in the two-story warehouse on Charles River Avenue.

“He was a firefighter’s firefighter,”then-Boston Fire Commissioner Martin E. Pierce Jr. said after Minehan’s body had been found in the charred rubble. “He is a hero.”

Shortly after Minehan’s death, Rev. James Lane, then pastor of St. Brendan’s Church in Dorchester, said the dedicated firefighter was also devoted to his wife and four children.

“They were his life,” Lane said at the time. “He taught them the beautiful value of life.”

Joseph Minehan, 15 at the time of his father’s death, threw out the ceremonial first pitch at a Red Sox game days after the tragedy.

Years later in 2012, the younger Minehan, then a Boston fire lieutenant, discussed his father during a poignant interview at the Huntington Avenue Firehouse in Roxbury.

“I remember being 4 or 5 years old and coming in here to this particular firehouse, because this is where my father was stationed, and they had a big tiller truck,” Joseph Minehan told the Globe at the time. “And I remember sitting up in the bucket and thinking this is pretty awesome.”

Joseph Minehan has had his own close calls on the job: once climbing a rickety fire escape and shimmying across a narrow ledge with three other firefighters to reach occupants of a Brighton apartment building engulfed in flames.

“We got everyone out safely and we all went home,” he said during the 2012 interview. “That’s the ultimate goal, and that’s the reason I took the test and studied, I want to make sure the guys I know go home.”

While firefighter families are common, the Minehan family is deeply ingrained in the fabric of the department.

Minehan’s great grandfather left Ireland in 1899 and a year later became a Boston firefighter, eventually becoming a district chief. His grandfather was an engineer, a term used for drivers then, and helped save nine people during the Cocoanut Grove fire on Nov. 28, 1942, that claimed 492 lives. Minehan’s sister also works for the department, as a dispatcher. And his mother, Kathleen Minehan, became the team leader of WINGS, Widows in Need of Grief Support, after her husband’s death, the Globe reported in 2012.

The group helped the widows of the firefighters who died in the Worcester Cold Storage Fire in 1999.

The younger Minehan entered the Fire Academy in August 2001.

Jeremiah Manion of the Globe staff contributed to this report, and material from prior Globe stories was used.

