Boston parents file motion in federal district court to reopen exam school admission case, citing withheld text messages

In the court documents, the Boston Parent Coalition for Academic Excellence Corp. contends that the city intentionally covered up the text messages to conceal the racial bias of then Vice-Chair Alexandra Oliver-Dávila and member Lorna Rivera, who were exchanging highly-charged text messages on the night they approved the temporary plan disparaging white parents from West Roxbury.

A coalition of Asian and white parents in Boston filed a motion in federal district court this week asking a judge to reconsider his decision upholding the constitutionality of a temporary admission policy for the city’s exam schools in light of recently uncovered text messages they said show racial bias by two School Committee members.

The text messages, which were originally gathered as part of a Globe public records request last fall but were withheld, became public in recent weeks after someone leaked them. A member of the parents coalition also filed a public records request for the text messages, but initially experienced difficulty receiving them and ultimately got the redacted versions provided to the Globe.

“These text messages have long been in the possession of the City of Boston, and should be been provided to the Boston Parents in response to its public records request and should have been made a part of the agreed-upon record in this case when the Court originally considered it,” the parents group’s court filings said. “But the City, instead, concealed the messages, thereby depriving the Boston Parents and the Court of the opportunity to consider them.”

The court filings later added, “The text messages show clear racial motivation and anti-White racism on the part of two School Committee members who were leading proponents of the Zip Code Quota Plan. In fact, the content of this previously suppressed evidence is so damning that both members have now been forced to resign.”

William Hurd, an attorney for the plaintiffs, declined to elaborate on the motion, saying, “We will let documents filed with the court to speak for themselves.”

In their text message exchanges, Oliver-Dávila texted Rivera, saying, “Best school committee meeting ever. I’m trying not to cry.”

“Wait until the white racists start yelling at us,” Rivera texted back.

“Whatever. They’re delusional,” texted Oliver-Dávila. “I hate WR,” she texted Rivera again, in reference to West Roxbury.

“Sick of Westie whites,” Rivera replied. “Me too. I really feel like saying that,” Oliver-Dávila texted.

The moves comes as a School Committee task force is planning to meet Thursday night to finalize recommendations to permanently change the admission process. Recommendations are due to the School Committee on June 30.

The School Committee adopted the temporary policy last fall in light of the pandemic, which they argued made it unsafe to administer the admission test. Instead, students were admitted to Boston Latin School, Boston Latin Academy, and the O’Bryant School of Math and Science based on their grades, and most seats were allocated based on the ZIP codes of where students live, which resulted in more Black and Latino students getting admitted.

Admission of white and Asian students declined. The admission results were similar to projections the School Committee examined before approving the temporary plan over the objections of many Asian and white parents, but with the support of many other families and civil rights advocates.

In April, federal district court Judge William Young ruled the temporary policy “does not have the effect of subjecting students to discrimination because of their race.” The parent coalition filed an appeal with the First Circuit shortly afterward and the parent group has received approval to delay filing their briefing in that case while they await word from the district court.

Boston school officials could not be reached immediately for comment.





