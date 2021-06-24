Conservation group urges lawn owners to turn off the hose

The WaterSmart partnership argues that the region’s water resources are limited and should be saved for essential uses.

WaterSmart is a nonprofit partnership between the North and South Rivers Watershed Association and the 12 towns: Cohasset, Duxbury, Hanover, Hingham, Hull, Kingston, Marshfield, Norwell, Pembroke, Rockland, Scituate, and Weymouth.

A regional conservation coalition called WaterSmart South Shore is asking people not to give something — but to give something up. It’s asking homeowners in 12 South Shore towns to sign a pledge not to water their lawns this year.

“We need water for drinking, firefighting, farming, food, and nature,” the group said in a statement. “That water comes from our ponds, streams, and groundwater. With increasing drought and stress on our water infrastructure, we are asking you to not use our precious resources to water your lawn.”

The pledge may be a difficult “ask” in a region of suburban communities that include a high percentage of single-family property owners with a widespread tendency to keep lawns looking green by heavy watering.

The watershed association’s executive director, Samantha Woods, said that typically about half of a community’s drinking water supply in the WaterSmart region goes to outdoor watering in the summer months. Water consumption in South Shore towns typically doubles during the summer period.

“There is no way to distinguish for sure where the water is going without outside metering of hoses,” Woods said, “but the presumption is that the majority of the demand increase in summer is for outdoor water uses including pools, gardens, boat washing, and lawn irrigation.”

In an online statement requesting residents to pledge not to water their lawns, WaterSmart gives a stark example of the impact of lawn watering: “Watering one inch of water on a one-acre yard consumes 26,000 gallons of water, or more than a standard 16-by-32-foot swimming pool!”

The water use math particularly targets automatic irrigation systems used by some property owners. Woods said these systems “can use up to 30,000 gallons of water in one lawn watering session depending on length of time and area watered.”

That level of water use dwarfs the widely recommended limit of 65 gallons for one person. Contrast that number, Woods said, to the “thousands of gallons it can take to water a lawn with potable drinking water.”

In videos accompanying the partnership’s online pledge to refrain from lawn watering, town officials and residents of the regional communities make the case for preserving water supplies for essential uses.

“We need water for our farms,” Tyler Dalton of Weir River Farm in Hingham states.

Similar declarations are made by Norwell water superintendent Jack McInnis: “We need water for drinking.” By Hingham High School principal Richard Swanson: “We need water for students.” By Hanover Fire Chief Jeffrey Blanchard: “We need water for firefighting.”

And by Dr. Todd Ellerin, South Shore Hospital’s director for infectious diseases, who says water is needed “for our health.”

Typically, South Shore towns impose outdoor watering restrictions during periods of low water supply and high use, limiting the days and hours in compliance with their state Department of Environmental Protection water permits. Last year as a drought worsened the strain on municipal water supplies in the region, some communities in the 12-town group imposed complete bans on outdoor water use.

Lawn watering has placed increasing pressure on community water supplies even as improvements and renovations in home plumbing have led to declines in indoor water consumption, Woods said. And as the seasonal demand for watering lawns goes up, rainfall tends to decline in summer months. Droughts last year and in 2016, combining with higher temperatures caused by climate change, worsened the supply problem.

Low “streamflows” in the South Shore region are another indicator of the increased seasonal pressure on water supplies, Woods said. During the drought years, she said, some streams have “dried up completely, leaving fish and other aquatic wildlife stranded and dead.”

Last summer, low water led to fish kills at Third Herring Brook, close to the town water withdrawal sites in Hanover and Norwell. Hingham’s Weir River was dry from late July to October. Removing surface water and ground water from the environment for outdoor water use can have a negative impact on birds, fish, and other animals, she said.

Acknowledging that some residents will find it hard to allow their lawns to go dry and brown in the summer, Woods offered some suggestions.

“Lawns will stay green longer if the soil is good and if you offer shade,” she said. “Maybe plant a tree!” Or, she added, “Try planting something else that is less water consuming. Clover is what we are experimenting with in our lawns now.”

An online statement by WaterSmart also pointed out that lawn grass can go dormant in dry periods “and will green back up when there is rain and cooler temperatures.”

Robert Knox can be reached at rc.knox2@gmail.com.