Governor Baker says he has no interest in federal office, won’t say if he’ll run again for governor

Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker said Thursday he had no interest in becoming a national “star” and running for federal office.

“The shiny ball of national star, I have, like, zero interest in that,” the moderate Republican said on GBH 89.7 FM’s “Boston Public Radio” show. “And we talked about this before. People ask me when Senate seats have come up or something like that, you know, any interest in running for federal office? No.”

He said that rather than go on national Sunday political talk shows he used his “media time” to talk to “local TVs, local radios, and the people who actually cover the work and the stuff that we do here in Massachusetts.”