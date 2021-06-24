Homes get hit by honey mustard sauce and a pink liquid

At 4:29 p.m. May 20, a Wellesley police officer spoke with a resident who said that someone had thrown a pink-colored liquid on her house. She said this had happened on four different occasions going back to the winter. The officer advised the victim to install a security camera that could catch the culprit in the act if it happened again in the future.

Every day, police officers respond to reports of all sorts of events and nonevents, most of which never make the news. Here is a sampling of lesser-known — but no less noteworthy — incidents from police log books (a.k.a. blotters) in our suburbs.

HOLD THE MUSTARD

At 2:56 p.m. June 5, Norwood police received a call from a resident of Juniper Drive who said someone threw honey mustard sauce onto the side of her home.

BOAT ENGINE STOLEN

An outboard engine was recently stolen from a moored vessel in Parkwood Beach in Wareham. The theft occurred sometime between June 16 at 5:30 p.m. and June 17 at 5:30 p.m., according to the Wareham Department of Natural Resources. “The engine is an 8 horsepower year 2000 mercury outboard with a tiller control. A small gas can was also taken,” officials wrote on Facebook. “We want to remind boaters to secure or remove all valuable electronics and small engines prior to departing your vessel. Thieves — we will catch you. Larceny from a Boat (MGL CHAPTER 266 SECTION 20) is a felony and punishable by 5 years in the state pen. We plan to prosecute all offenders of this. Leave other people’s stuff alone!”

DISAPPEARING DOORMAT

At 10:30 a.m. April 25, Watertown police heard from a resident of an apartment building on Waverley Avenue who reported that a package had been stolen. She told police that the package (which contained two bracelets, valued at $26 each) arrived April 23, and because she wasn’t home her neighbor accepted the delivery and put it in front of her apartment door. But when she came home there was no package — it was gone, and so was her doormat.

MORE ODD THEFTS

On April 16, a woman who worked for a recycling company told Saugus police that one of her company’s 30-yard dumpsters was stolen from Farrington Avenue two days before.

On May 13, Bridgewater police received a call from a resident of Hemlock Drive who reported that their walker was missing and may have been stolen.

On May 13, Stow police were told that a “clean up after your dog” sign was stolen from the town forest. The sign was located along Elizabeth Brook close to Carver Hill, according to the log entry.

On May 20, an employee of the Wellesley Department of Public Works told police that he had placed a “Mowing Ahead” sign at the intersection of Linden Street at Weston Road at 9 a.m. that morning, and when he went back to get the sign, it was no longer there. There were no suspects, according to police.

On May 28, someone told Brookline police that a bicycle rented from Bluebikes was left outside of a store while shopping. When the person came out of the store, the bike was gone.

On June 10, Stow police received a request to step up patrols at the Stow Community Gardens after two gardeners reported that parts of a fence and a roll of fencing had been stolen from their plots. “Information logged and directed patrols to be assigned,” the log entry stated.

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.