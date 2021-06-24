Jack Salisbury, former LaSalle Academy track standout, sets his sights on the Olympics

But can he cut two or three seconds from his personal best to overcome 20 runners with faster qualifying times than his? McGinn says yes.

Salisbury of Rumford, Rhode Island, showed his resolve time and time again in high school, leading his team to the 2015 state title.

PROVIDENCE — LaSalle Academy track and field coach Vin McGinn says former Rams runner Jack Salisbury has the grit to make the U.S. Track and Field team at the Tokyo Summer Olympics.

“Do I think Jack could take off three seconds? I would never ever bet against Jack Salisbury,” said McGinn. “He’s the real deal all the way around.”

After LaSalle, Salisbury went on to compete at Georgetown. He competes at about 9 p.m. ET on Thursday in the 1,500-meter run in the U.S. Track and Field Olympic Trials at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon. (They’re being streamed on NBC sports.)

His qualifying time of 3 minutes, 37.18 seconds ranks him 21 out of 30 runners competing in three preliminary heats. Salisbury runs in the first heat.

The field’s fastest qualifier, 31-year-old professional runner Matthew Centrowitz Jr., is in the second heat with a time of 3:30.4.

The top six in each heat and next six fastest overall advance to the semifinals. After that, the top five and next two fastest overall advance to the finals.

“If you’ve ever seen the movie ‘The Right Stuff,’ he’s totally like Chuck Yeager was portrayed,” said McGinn of the film focusing on the lives of the Mercury astronauts. “Cool and calm. Pushing himself to do what others view as the impossible. Going to the edge of the envelope as they do in the movie.”

During his high school years, Salisbury was an 11-time Rhode Island state champion in track, and three-time New England champion.

McGinn’s advice for him at the trials is “Let Jack be Jack. Have fun.”

“Here’s what I would say and I don’t know if his coaches would agree with it,” McGinn said. “Jack is a tactical runner and he runs the race he finds himself in. It usually goes to his benefit. While times may be fluctuating or whatever, no matter what the race is in, Jack will be able to compete in it and find himself in a good position.”

“He’s all grit. He’s all determination. He never gives up,” said McGinn, who will become LaSalle Academy’s Athletic Administrator on July 1. “He likes the thrill of combat for the lack of a better term. He likes physical races like that.”

Carlos Muñoz can be reached at carlos.munoz@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @ReadCarlos.