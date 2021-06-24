Kids rejoice as Boston Common’s Frog Pond reopens for summer

“It’s fun because I get to get wet,” she said.

Calderon said her favorite parts of the reopening ceremony, which featured music, LEGO bricks, and free ice cream, were “the frogs and the water.” Frogs are her favorite animals, she said.

Eight-year-old Genesis Calderon lost count of the number of plastic frogs she scooped out of the newly reopened frog pond on Boston Common Thursday morning.

The frog pond, which remained closed through the COVID-19 pandemic last summer, re-opened to the public for the summer on Thursday morning. Acting Mayor Kim Janey attended the re-opening ceremony and delivered brief remarks before heading into the pond herself to splash around with residents.

“It is a wonderful day here in our city, particularly now, after we’ve had such a difficult time dealing with COVID-19. We’ve done a good job making sure our residents here in Boston are vaccinated,” Janey said. “We still have work to do in terms of the vaccine [but] it is because of that good work though that we’re able to be out here experiencing this wonderful day and having our city experiencing joy and a reopening and a renewal. So it’s a good thing.”

Janey said she has a personal connection to the frog pond, having attended it as a child.

“I am particularly excited to be here. I played in frog pond as a kid in the 1970s. I brought my daughter here as a young single mom to play and to cool off in the hot summer months, and I bring my grandchildren here, to frog pond so it has been at least four generations of my family, who have experienced frog pond and it is so delightful to see the families out here today, enjoying a beautiful summer day,” she said.

As Boston Parks Commissioner Ryan Woods counted down from 10 to signal the pond’s reopening, Janey shed her heels and headed into the pond. She posed for pictures with smiling residents before departing.

Boston police officers handed out free ice cream to residents, while music blared, and a person dressed in a frog suit nicknamed “Freddy the Frog” walked around to take pictures with children grinning ear to ear. At one point, Freddy stopped his tour around the pond to perform the macarena.

Freddy was a favorite amongst the children at the event, including 9-year-old Kai Anderson.

When asked what his favorite part was Anderson said “the music” and quickly added, “and Freddy.” 7-year-old Maren echoed his older brother’s fondness for the music. Kai asked the Globe if he would “be on the news” and lit up at the prospect.

The Andersons attended the event with their nanny, Buffy Fata, who said they were there to “splash around all day.”

“We’re excited to see the new mayor,” Fata said.

Some made the trek from out of town to attend the ceremony, including Burlington resident Rafaella Rocha, who was sitting on a park bench with her twin sons Pedro and Enzo, 5, while they took a break from the pond to eat lunch.

“After this whole year and a half we feel more blessed to be around friends,” she said. “The kids are so happy to be back.”

Pedro Rocha said he enjoyed splashing around.

“It’s so warm!” he exclaimed. His favorite part of the pond was “being in the sprinkler,” he said.

“I like all the pops” he added, of the ice cream handed out at the event.

Also in attendance were Cherylann Flores and her sister Jolene Tranfaglia, who accompanied Flores’ two-year-old daughter Angelica to the event. Tranfaglia said she and her sister had been brought to the pond by their mother as children, meaning the pond had taken on significance in the family. Tranfaglia and Flores’s mother had been brought to the pond by her mother, making Angelica a fourth-generation pond attendee.

“It’s very joyful, very bright, very exciting, and very overwhelming” to be back at the frog pond, Tranfaglia said.

“It was heartbreaking” not to be able to attend in 2020, Cherylann Flores said.

The frog pond is a place to make "priceless memories for the rest of your life," Tranfaglia said.









