Oxford couple killed in apparent murder-suicide identified

Early told reporters Tuesday night that police found Dickinson dead in the kitchen from an apparent gunshot wound, and that Brooks was discovered dead behind the home, also from an apparent gunshot wound. A gun was recovered at the scene.

In a statement, District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr.’s office identified the man as Jesse A. Brooks, 38, and the woman as Jamie A. Dickinson, 34, who were both found dead Tuesday around 5:18 p.m. at their home located at 234 Old Webster Rd. in Oxford.

The Worcester district attorney’s office on Thursday formally identified the Oxford couple killed in an apparent murder-suicide Tuesday, a harrowing episode that forced two young children to flee to safety at a neighbor’s house.

“This is a tragic case of domestic violence,” Early told reporters Tuesday night. “It appears to be a murder suicide.”

And as the violence erupted, officials said, a 13-year-old climbed through a window with his 4-year-old sibling and ran to a neighbor’s.

“The 13-year-old is a pretty courageous young kid,” Early said Tuesday. “He took the 4-year-old in his arms, opened the window, and ran out the window to a neighbors house.”

Early, without naming the deceased victims during Tuesday’s briefing, said both Brooks and Dickinson had separately called 911, with Dickinson’s call going to Oxford police and Brooks’s being rerouted to State Police. A neighbor also called 911 when the 13-year-old arrived at their home with his sibling.

That neighbor’s godfather, Thomas Barton, 61, told the Globe Wednesday that his goddaughter was doing okay in the aftermath.

“We were texting last night, late last night,” Barton said. “Thankfully, she’s alright. … She just had a baby, only a couple months old. … She’s a little shaken up, to say the least.”

Authorities haven’t said which adult shot the other before turning the gun on themselves, nor have they said what prompted the violence. The probe is ongoing.

