Police investigate after off-duty Pawtucket, R.I. officer shoots teenager

“I believe the officer saw something on I-95 that was bad and followed, but that’s under investigation,” Ramsay said.

West Greenwich Police Chief Richard Ramsay said the incident between the two men started on Route 95 around 8 p.m. and continued off the highway onto Nooseneck Hill Road outside a West Greenwich pizza shop. The men were in separate vehicles.

WEST GREENWICH, R.I. — The attorney general’s office and police are investigating the shooting of an 18-year-old motorist by an off-duty Pawtucket officer Wednesday night.

The officer fired one shot from a service weapon. The teen, a West Greenwich resident, was shot in the arm and was taken to Rhode Island Hospital and is expected to survive. The officer was not injured, but Ramsay said he is "shaken up."

Kyle Bettie, the owner of Wicked Good Pizza, said his restaurant’s surveillance video captured some of the encounter in the parking lot. A small black car pulled in, with a white truck immediately following and pulling up beside it. A man wearing a ball cap jumped out of the truck with his gun drawn and strode over to the car, which backed away onto the street. The man with the gun kept walking toward it. Minutes later, the man shot the teenager.

Bettie said there was gunfire right out in front of the pizza place. He said the incident shook up his young employees, one of whom opened the door as the gunman was walking in the parking lot.

State Police Colonel James Manni said that eight to 10 troopers responded after hearing on the police radio that an off-duty officer had fired his weapon, and the chief also called the state police for assistance.

Neither Ramsay nor Manni elaborated on what occurred, but the attorney general’s office and police were expected to release a statement later Thursday with more details and the identities of the two men.

State police and West Greenwich police are leading the investigation, with prosecutors from the attorney general’s office. When there is an officer-involved shooting in Rhode Island, the investigation is conducted by the department where the shooting occurred, the state police, and the attorney general’s office.

Pawtucket Police Chief Tina Goncalves did not respond to requests for comment Thursday, nor did a spokeswoman for Mayor Donald Grebien.

Pawtucket police have been responsible for half of the 14 fatal officer-involved shootings in Rhode Island since 2006.

