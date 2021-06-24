Search underway in Hyde Park pond for missing swimmer

A water rescue is underway in Hyde Park as crews search Turtle Pond for a missing swimmer, State Police said Thursday evening.
At about 4:45 p.m., the State Police dive team and air wing responded, along with the Boston Fire Department, Trooper Brandon Doherty said.
No further information has been made available.
Turtle Pond is located in the Stony Brook Reservation, which is run by the state Department of Conservation and Recreation.
